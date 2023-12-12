Can Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska? Exploring 5-star QB's chances of committing to the Cornhuskers

Dylan Raiola is one of the highly-rated players in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The five-star prospect is the highest-ranked quarterback in his class. He gave his commitment to Georgia last spring ahead of his senior season at high school.

However, reports from multiple sources are indicating the possibility of Raiola flipping his commitment to Nebraska. His father and former Detroit Lions center, Dominic Raiola, had his college football career at Nebraska and this could be the motivation behind the move.

Can Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska?

Having not officially signed with Georgia, Dylan Raiola can still flip his commitment any time to any college football program. This allows the Buford High School signal-caller to decide to have his college football career with the Cornhuskers if he wishes to do so.

Raiola has a deep connection with Nebraska. His father earned the Rimington Award, which is given to the best center in college football, during his tenure at the university. Additionally, Raiola's uncle, Donovan, serves as the offensive line coach on Matt Rhule's coaching staff.

Prior to the news of potential commitment, Dylan Raiola had spoken highly of Matt Rhule. The former Carolina Panthers coach took over the Cornhuskers ahead of the 2023 college football season. Despite having a disappointing first season, there's a lot of optimism in the program.

“Being able to sit down with Coach Rhule and really understand his vision for that program and where he’s headed with that program, and he’s proven it at Temple and Baylor and he’s going to win at Nebraska as well," Raiola said.

If Raiola decides to de-commit, Georgia has a backup four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi. The Bulldogs are ranked No.1 in the class of 2024 and have secured commitments from 28 recruits.

Dylan Raiola previously gave Ohio State his commitment

Should Dylan Raiola end up flipping his commitment to Nebraska, this won't be the first time the quarterback is making a change of decision regarding his college commitment. He previously gave his commitment to Ohio State in May 2022 before flipping to the national champion.

He remains a highly sought-after prospect in his class with programs like Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC queuing to get his commitment.

His senior season at Bufford was outstanding, throwing for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns with only one interception. In the past three seasons, Raiola has been impressive, completing over 64 percent of his passes for a total of 8,442 yards and 88 touchdowns, with just 11 interceptions.

