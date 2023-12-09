The 2023 Heisman race is set up for a blockbuster finish, with four of the nation's best college football players competing against each other.

While the award has traditionally rewarded quarterbacks, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Biletnikoff Award winner, is no slouch when it comes to putting up monster numbers for the Buckeyes.

However, one finalist stands out the most among the four, making history while leading the Washington Huskies to their first undefeated season. Besides becoming the first team to go undefeated in the Pac-12, Michael Penix Jr. also led the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship, and more importantly, against fellow Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

Can Michael Penix Jr. win the Heisman Trophy?

Although the Huskies' quarterback doesn't have the most flashy throws or stats that pop out to the fan like those of Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. has proven himself as a winning quarterback.

The CFP committee ranked Washington as the country's second-best team, and they are the Pac-12 champions. Aside from that, Michael Penix Jr. has defeated Bo Nix twice this season. The first meeting took place in Washington's home stadium, Husky Stadium, and the second at a neutral location.

Michael Penix Jr. odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy

Michael Penix Jr. (+900 odds) is currently the second-highest betting favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The Washington Huskies' quarterback is ahead of Bo Nix (+1200 odds) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+1500 odds). LSU's Jayden Daniels leads the race (-1200 odds).

Mathematically, this gives Penix Jr. a 10% chance of winning the Heisman, while Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jayden Daniels have a 6.7, 0.5, and 92.3% chance of winning the trophy.

While talking to Doug Farrar of Yahoo Sports, Daniels had this to say:

"I feel like I’m deserving of it, just like all the other guys are. But just based on the season we had, and that I had, I feel that we’re an explosive offense. Where we came from last year to this year, I feel that the resume speaks and the numbers speak. All the others are deserving of it also — they’re all very great players." (h/t Yahoo Sports).

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will air live on December 9 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.