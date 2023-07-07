Can the Pac-12 keep Oregon and Washington without a mega-media deal? Listing possible options to keep the schools intact

The Pac-12 conference finds itself in a precarious position as it struggles to strike a new media deal. The conference has been in talks to find an agreement with its television partners for an extensive period. However, that hasn’t turned out fruitful.

The recent departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten have left the conference reeling. With no guarantees of securing a new television broadcast contract soon, it faces the possibility of losing more.

College football insider Brett McMurphy's latest findings revealed the Big Ten has thoroughly examined and approved both Oregon and Washington. The two universities are high on the conference’s list of prospective members as it aims to further expand.

Like it is for Colorado and Arizona, striking a mega television contract is the only scenario that can keep Oregon and Washington in the Pac-12. In a world where conference alignment is spurred by money, there’s little that can stop the exit of the two outside huge payout.

McLaughlin advises caution

However, Spencer McLaughlin, the host of Locked on Pac-12, advises observers to exercise caution and refrain from jumping to conclusions. He believes the claims that the two universities are exiting for the Big 10 are still quite immature.

"If you're the Big Ten, this is you doing your due diligence and being prepared for any possible outcome. How I read this report is that the Big Ten has looked at Oregon and Washington and said those are candidates we are going to go after if we have an opening here.”

The Podcaster believes the Big Ten must have examined a couple of other institutions outside Pac-12 in its expansion process. The conference will definitely be keeping its option open in a bid to get the best teams. He said:

“I would be shocked if Oregon and Washington are the only schools the Big Ten has [vetted] internally.”

Speculation regarding the potential inclusion of Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten began circulating shortly after USC and UCLA's move was announced. However, almost a year has passed since then, and there has been minimal progress regarding the talks.

The Big Ten is considering schools outside Pac-12

According to reports, the Big Ten is diligently conducting thorough evaluations on potential members of the conference. It is believed they are currently vetting as many as 10 teams across the country, with a couple outside the Pac-12.

Apart from Oregon and Washington, teams like Miami, North Carolina, Duke, Utah, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Cal, and Stanford have also been reportedly considered.

