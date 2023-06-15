Colorado Board of Regents to meet again: Is this the meeting where the Buffaloes announce their return to the Big 12?

The Colorado Buffaloes might be on the move again. According to reports, the Pac-12 team is seriously considering a return to the Big 12, where they played for 16 years before bolting in 2011. The Big 12 has been desperate to add more teams after losing Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference last year, and Colorado could be a perfect fit.

The Buffaloes have been tight-lipped about the rumors, but they have a special board meeting scheduled for June 19, which could be a sign that something is brewing. The agenda for the meeting includes an executive session to discuss “legal advice on a specific matter” related to Colorado athletics.

When Colorado left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 in 2011, it was supposed to be a new beginning. A chance to prove themselves against some of the nation’s elite, to grow their fan base and visibility, and to join a forward-thinking and reputable academic conference. The Big 12 grew out of the Big Eight and Big Seven, which CU joined in 1947.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CFB+ @CFBN_Plus Another Colorado special Board of Regents meeting. This one seems different. Is this the meeting where CU leaves the Pac 12 goes back to the Big 12? Another Colorado special Board of Regents meeting. This one seems different. Is this the meeting where CU leaves the Pac 12 goes back to the Big 12? https://t.co/1Rt41iTRLg

But a decade later, the Buffaloes are still searching for their place in the Pac-12. They have been consistently overpowered and outplayed on the field, winning only one division title and finishing with a winning record just once in the last 10 seasons.

They have lost touch with their history and tradition, playing fewer games against their former foes from the Big 12. And they have felt isolated and alienated in a conference that often clashes with their more conservative and conventional values.

Colorado's future in college football: Will the Buffaloes stay in the Pac-12 or return to the Big 12?

Washington vs. Colorado

Colorado is longing for the days when it was a powerhouse in the Big 12. The conference, which was caught off guard by the exit of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, has reached out to the Buffaloes about a potential comeback.

Colorado has a lot to gain from the move. It would revive some of the rivalries that marked its heyday in the 1990s, such as Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma State. It would also join a conference that aligns with its vision and culture, both on and off the field.

Colorado has a big decision to make. A decision that could change the course of its football program and its place in the college sports landscape. A decision that has been brewing for years.

But it’s not a slam dunk. Colorado would have to overcome some major hurdles to make the move, including a hefty exit fee from the PAC-12 that could reach $50 million.

The Buffaloes would also have to deal with the challenges of traveling across time zones, adjusting their schedule, and competing in a tougher league. And they would have to gamble on the stability of the Big 12, which is still trying to secure its future as a power conference after losing Texas and Oklahoma.

It’s a risky move, but it could also be a rewarding one. Colorado has a chance to reconnect with its fan base, boost its profile, and increase its revenue by joining the Big 12.

The clock is ticking. The college football world is watching. What will Colorado do?

Poll : 0 votes