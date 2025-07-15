Can Shemar Stewart return to Texas A&M amid Bengals contract dispute? Exploring former Aggies star's college eligibility

Shemar Stewart finds himself in an awkward situation as the 2025 NFL season approaches. The former Texas A&M defensive end was drafted as a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL draft. However, both parties have been unable to agree on a rookie deal.

As the NFL camp draws near, there's a strong chance the Bengals and Stewart won't be reaching a deal. The player is reportedly taking part in full summer workouts with the Aggies, raising the possibility of returning to College Station for the upcoming college football season.

Here's a look at the possibility of Stewart playing for Texas A&M once again, according to the rules.

Can Shemar Stewart return to Texas A&M?

This is impossible according to NCAA regulations. Players who have entered the NFL draft cannot retain their college football eligibility. However, Shemar Stewart can challenge this in court, as many of the body's long-standing rules have been overturned by lawsuits.

Furthermore, returning to college won't be the only hurdle Stewart faces in his current situation. According to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Stewart would still be considered a Bengals draft pick next year if he can return to college football for the upcoming season.

Article 6, Section 6 of the CBA reads:

“If any college football player who becomes eligible for the Draft prior to exhausting his college football eligibility through participation is drafted by an NFL Club, and returns to college, the drafting Club’s exclusive right to negotiate and sign a Player Contract with such player shall continue through the date of the Draft that follows the last season in which the player was eligible to participate in college football, and thereafter the player shall be treated and the Club shall have such exclusive rights as if he were drafted in such Draft by such Club (or assignee Club).”

What happened between Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals?

Following a strong three seasons at Texas A&M, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While he attended the mandatory rookie minicamp, he ultimately left the minicamp early due to a contract dispute.

Stewart declined to participate in on-field drills for the Bengals and refused to sign a Rookie Participation Agreement. He publicly expressed frustration with the negotiations, criticizing the Bengals for attempting to include clauses that could impact his future guaranteed earnings.

There are no signs that a deal will be reached between Stewart and the franchise before the start of the 2025 NFL season. A successful return to college football for another season by the defensive end would also be unprecedented.

