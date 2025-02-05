  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Can you sign after National Signing Day? Exploring NCAA's playbook

Can you sign after National Signing Day? Exploring NCAA's playbook

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 05, 2025 21:55 GMT
Can you sign after National Signing Day? Exploring NCAA
Can you sign after National Signing Day? Exploring NCAA's playbook

The signing day for the class of 2025 is Feb. 5. According to ESPN, it marks the opening of the final signing period for the class, where all remaining unsigned and/or uncommitted prospects will sign with their intended programs.

According to the report, prospects must sign financial aid agreements between Feb. 5 and 7 for the upcoming college football season.

also-read-trending Trending

Can you sign after the National Signing Day?

No, college football prospects cannot sign after National Signing Day. Once the documents are unsigned, it's assumed that the prospect has decided to stay in high school for the time being.

Furthermore, if a player happens to sign and later develops second thoughts, then such a player must request and be granted a release before signing with another program. It's rare to see players have such an issue since there's an early signing period in December and a regular signing period in February.

When will the new college football season start?

According to Yahoo Sports, the 2025 college football season will likely begin on Aug. 23, with Week Zero. This will mark the start of another grueling season, concluding with the 12-team CFP format, which has come to stay.

The 2025 college football season will see the Ohio State Buckeyes defend the title they won on Jan. 21. The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an entertaining CFP national championship game.

The Buckeyes will enter the 2025 college football season as favorites to go back-to-back. However, they'll face challenges from a rejuvenated Georgia Bulldogs side, a Notre Dame side eager for revenge, and a host of college football powerhouses aiming for a swipe at the national title.

The 2025 national signing day will be crucial for all teams as it'll mark the entry of a new crop of talented high school prospects ready to take the college football scene by storm. Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith of the Buckeyes and Ryan Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide balled out in 2024 and showed that players fresh from high school could immediately impact high-caliber collegiate football programs.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी