Can you sign after National Signing Day? Exploring NCAA's playbook

The signing day for the class of 2025 is Feb. 5. According to ESPN, it marks the opening of the final signing period for the class, where all remaining unsigned and/or uncommitted prospects will sign with their intended programs.

According to the report, prospects must sign financial aid agreements between Feb. 5 and 7 for the upcoming college football season.

Can you sign after the National Signing Day?

No, college football prospects cannot sign after National Signing Day. Once the documents are unsigned, it's assumed that the prospect has decided to stay in high school for the time being.

Furthermore, if a player happens to sign and later develops second thoughts, then such a player must request and be granted a release before signing with another program. It's rare to see players have such an issue since there's an early signing period in December and a regular signing period in February.

When will the new college football season start?

According to Yahoo Sports, the 2025 college football season will likely begin on Aug. 23, with Week Zero. This will mark the start of another grueling season, concluding with the 12-team CFP format, which has come to stay.

The 2025 college football season will see the Ohio State Buckeyes defend the title they won on Jan. 21. The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an entertaining CFP national championship game.

The Buckeyes will enter the 2025 college football season as favorites to go back-to-back. However, they'll face challenges from a rejuvenated Georgia Bulldogs side, a Notre Dame side eager for revenge, and a host of college football powerhouses aiming for a swipe at the national title.

The 2025 national signing day will be crucial for all teams as it'll mark the entry of a new crop of talented high school prospects ready to take the college football scene by storm. Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith of the Buckeyes and Ryan Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide balled out in 2024 and showed that players fresh from high school could immediately impact high-caliber collegiate football programs.

