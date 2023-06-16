Can't-miss matchups from 2024 SEC schedule release: UGA-Bama, UF-Texas, Oklahoma-Tennessee, and more

The annual SEC schedule release is always an event to look forward to. The expectation was all the more heightened for the 2024 slate because of the arrival of two new heavyweights, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in 2024.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2024 opponents Wednesday night. The schedule involves an eight-game conference calendar for each team. And as always, there are some interesting matchups you will not want to miss. Here's a list of the marquee games.

Games from 2024 SEC schedule that you can’t miss

Otherwise known as the Iron Bowl, this rivalry is one of the exciting matchups to look forward to in the 2024 SEC schedule. Auburn will be facing off against Alabama in what will be coach Hugh Freeze’s second season. How they will fare under him is yet to be known.

#9, Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

The last time these teams faced off, fans were treated to an exciting game as the Sooners went from down 17-0 to snatch a win from Tennessee at Knoxville. When they meet again in 2024, we’ll see if Tennessee will exact revenge or whether Oklahoma will make it four consecutive wins against the Volunteers.

8. Arkansas vs. Texas

Texas and Arkansas play one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The former Southwest Conference titans met in 2021 for the first time in a long time, and Arkansas emerged with a convincing win. We can expect to see these rivals face off more frequently now that they are in the same conference. Their matchup in 2024 is one of the rivalries to watch out for as it can be nothing short of electric.

#7, Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

With coach Brent Venables under pressure to turn his team’s fortunes around in 2023, it's unclear if he'll still be in charge of the Sooners by the time they face the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024. However it goes in 2023, the Sooners will certainly want to make a statement in their first season in the SEC. This game against the Rebels is one of the games they can do so.

#6, LSU vs. Oklahoma

LSU will face Oklahoma for the fourth time in their history as it hosts the Sooners at Tiger Stadium in another must-see game on the 2024 SEC schedule. LSU has improved under Brian Kelly, and that trend should continue into 2024. This game will be another test of how Oklahoma will fare as first-timers in the SEC.

#5, Oklahoma vs. Texas

It will be the first time we see the Red River Rivalry as an SEC game. That alone is enough reason to look forward to the game. But beyond that, who’d want to miss one of the fiercest rivalries in college football?

#4, Texas vs. Florida

The Gators are scheduled for a trip to Texas to face the Longhorns in what will be their debut SEC season. This will be the first time the two teams will meet since 1940.

#3, Texas vs. Georgia

Georgia, which has won the last two national championships, is undisputedly the program on a roll. But four-time national champion Texas (last in 2024) is an old powerhouse that can’t be overlooked.

The fact that the Longhorns will be playing at home is a factor in their favor. If by 2024, highly touted recruit Arch Manning has become Texas’ starting quarterback, it will make the matchup all the more interesting considering that Georgia also recruited the prodigy.

#2, Texas A&M vs. Texas

Having back an old rivalry like Texas A&M vs Texas is one of the wins to take away from the conference's recent expansion. This reignited spark is a big reason to look forward to the 2024 SEC schedule.

#1, Alabama vs. Georgia

This is one of the longest-standing rivalries in the SEC which has produced so many historical matchups. Their last seven meetings have featured three SEC championship games and two college football national playoffs. These two programs aren’t about to rest on their laurels, and their matchup in 2024 is not one you want to miss.

