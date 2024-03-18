Can transfer portal acquisitions elevate Ohio State to the national championship? Projecting the Buckeyes' chances in 2024

Following the disappointing end to the 2023 college football season, Ohio State was one of the most active teams on the transfer portal this offseason. The Buckeyes suffered a third consecutive defeat to rival Michigan in November and this has been a wakeup call.

Ohio State has been a few steps away from the national championship in the last three seasons. They've found the need to push further in 2024 following the success of the Wolverines in the previous season. Will the transfer portal addition help the Buckeyes achieve the goal?

Can transfer portal acquisitions elevate Ohio State to the national championship?

Ohio State has made six additions from the transfer portal this offseason and most of them are likely to secure a starting role in the upcoming season. Considering the level of players added, the Buckeyes are in a good position to challenge for the national title in 2024.

Will Howard was added to the team following a brilliant 2023 season with Kansas. The quarterback is coming in as a replacement for Kyle McCord, who held the starting role last season but has since left for Syracuse. McCord took most of the blame for the final-day loss to Michigan which probably spurred his exit.

The program also brought in Caleb Downs following his superb freshman season at Alabama. The safety was named SEC Freshman of the Year last season and was the highest-ranked player on the portal. His exit from Alabama came as a result of Nick Saban's retirement.

Quinshon Judkins is another major portal addition. The running back is teaming up with the Buckeyes after a strong year with Ole Miss in 2023. Teaming up with TreVeyon Henderson, the Buckeyes will have arguably the best running back duo in college football next season.

Other players added to the Buckeyes’ roster from the portal include offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin and quarterback Julian Sayin from Alabama as well as tight end Will Kacmarek from Ohio. Without a doubt, the six additions can play a huge role in national title success.

Ohio State national championship projection

Ohio State is considered the second favorite to win the national championship ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Buckeyes are only behind Georgia, who won the national title in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to various sportsbook lines, Ryan Day and his team are within the +425 to +800 range to win the national championship next season. This pretty much ranks behind the Bulldogs who are sitting on +300 to +400.

It's hard to predict how the upcoming season will unfold, especially with the introduction of a 12-team playoff. However, the Buckeyes are expected to be challenging for the ultimate goal after their portal success.