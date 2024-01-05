Can Washington beat Michigan in CFP National Championship? Analyzing the roadblocks for the Huskies

With Georgia's reign as the national champions set to be over, the Michigan Wolverines will wrestle for the title with the Washington Huskies. It is the game the entire college football world has been awaiting all season, and both teams know everything's at stake.

The Wolverines booked their ticket to the national championship game with a 27-20 victory over Nick Saban's Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Similarly, the Huskies booked their place in the national championship game after crushing Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl, both on New Year's Day.

With the gameday drawing ever closer, speculations are rife as to which team is most likely to be crowned college football national champions.

Can Washington beat Michigan in the CFP National Championship?

Obviously, the most asked question ahead of the coming CFP national championship game is if Washington can beat Michigan. Answering it requires a careful exposition of each team's journey this season.

While both teams have deservedly earned their place in the ultimate game, they've had slightly different journeys.

With both teams approaching the game unbeaten in their last 14 games, it's one winning team against another. And for Michigan, it's a journey that began in the 2022 season.

A shocking Fiesta Bowl defeat to TCU prevented the Wolverines from having a day at the 2023 CFP national championship game. But the team's consistency has seen it through the hurdles this season with only Washington standing its way.

The Huskies clinched their 14th win at the Sugar Bowl with a mere six-point margin. Close wins in a similar manner have been a hallmark of Washington's season, as it won 10 straight games by 10 points or less. The Huskies' 59-32 win over Cal on Sept. 23 was their last win with more than 10 points.

This is not to imply that the team has been merely getting lucky with these wins. The truth is that Washington has had some pretty tough opponents including seven ranked teams during the period.

Now, Washington will face a Michigan team that has outscored its opponents by a 26-point average and leads the nation in scoring defense.

Replicating its form against tough opponents is a great possibility, especially with Michael Penix Jr. calling the play one last time.

Who is favored to win the National Championship?

According to multiple betting sources, the Michigan Wolverines are the favorites to win the CFP National Championship game. Opening at many sportsbooks at 3.5-points, the Wolverines open on DraftKings Sportsbook at 4.5-points.

The BetMGM college football odds also place the Wolverines as the favorites to win the matchup.

How many national championships does Washington have?

The Washington Huskies have claimed two national championships in its long history, the most recent being in 1991. That year, the Huskies defeated Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

How many national championships does Michigan have?

The Michigan Wolverines have a more successful national championship history than the Huskies. The Wolverines have claimed 11 national championships, the most recent being in 1997.