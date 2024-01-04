CFP National Championship opt-outs and injury reports: Top Michigan and Washington players not playing, in major blow to teams

The 2024 National Championship Game is less than a week away. but not everyone on the roster is going to be available.

The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies have some injuries heading into the most important game of the college football season. Let's take a look at some of the significant players who are expected to miss the game.

Michigan Wolverines players not playing National Championship Game

Zak Zinter, Offensive Lineman

Senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter has been one of the best offensive lineman in college football. He suffered a massive leg injury, suffering a broken tibia and fibula during the regular season finale in "The Game" against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Obviously, with an injury of that magnitude, he will not be on the field as he recovers from surgery and prepares for the 2024 NFL draft.

Karmello English, Wide Receiver

Freshman wide receiver Karmello English is also another player who will not be active in time for the 2024 National Championship Game, as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury. The injury has kept English from seeing the field since Oct. 14 against the Indiana Hoosiers.

English has only appeared in that game throughout his freshman season. He has one reception for four yards (4.0 yards per catch), with that being a touchdown. While the Wolverines have a lot of receivers who have been more involved in the offense this season, English's absence is a setback, as he's a skilled receiver.

List of all Michigan Wolverines not playing the 2024 National Championship Game

There are a handful of players who will not be playing the 2024 National Championship Game. If a player is listed as questionable or probable, they will not be listed below.

Player Position Reason for Missing Game Leon Franklin Running Back NCAA Transfer Portal Logan Forbes Wide Receiver Undisclosed CJ Stokes Running Back Undisclosed Zak Zinter Offensive Lineman Leg Karmello English Wide Receiver Undisclosed Dylan Warren Quarterback Undisclosed

Washington Huskies players not playing in National Championship Game

Gaard Memmelaar, Offensive Lineman

Sophomore offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar has been missing for the Washington Huskies throughout the season and will not be activated for the 2024 National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Memmelaar suffered an injury during fall practice, as per coach Kalen DeBoer, before the season began.

Cameron Davis, Running Back

Junior running back Cameron Davis is also one of the players who's not going to be available for this national championship game due to a lower body injury suffered during practice last year. He has been a significant player for the Huskies throughout 2022 but has not played since Nov. 26 against Washington State.

Davis had been a massive player in the offense last season, as he had 107 rushing attempts for 522 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with 13 rushing touchdowns. However, he has been doing decently well as a pass-catching back, recording 19 catches for 137 (7.2 yards per reception) but failed to find the end zone.

List of all Washington Huskies not playing in the 2024 National Championship Game

These are the players for the Huskies who are ruled out for this game. Note that players listed as questionable or probable, like running backs Dillon Johnson and Sam Adams II, are not on the list.

Player Position Injury/Reason Missing Game Vincent Nunley Safety NCAA Transfer Portal James Smith Cornerback NCAA Transfer Portal Dylan Morris Quarterback NCAA Transfer Portal Giles Jackson Wide Receiver Redshirt Gaard Memmelaar Offensive Lineman Undisclosed Cameron Davis Running Back Lower Body

