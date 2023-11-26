Zak Zinter injury update: What happened to the Michigan OL?

Zak Zinter is one of the best offensive linemen in college football but he was carted off the field in the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6' 6", 322-pound senior was unable to get off the field and this is a major cause for concern for the Michigan Wolverines.

But what are the details surrounding Zak Zinter's injury? Let's take a dive into what happened.

What happened to Zak Zinter?

Senior offensive lineman and team captain Zak Zinter suffered a lower leg injury in "The Game" in the third quarter against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. While engaged in a block, it appeared a Buckeyes player was knocked to the ground, landed on his leg, and made it bend awkwardly.

Zinter was carted off the field and the entire Michigan Wolverines sideline came onto the field to check on one of the team captains. He returned to the program instead of heading to the NFL draft in pursuit of a national championship. While he was being checked out on the field, the fans at the game started a "Let's go Zak!" chant.

It is obvious how much the Wolverines team loves him, as after running back Blake Corum scored later in the drive, he dropped the football and signaled 65 during his celebration, Zinter's jersey number.

How long will Zak Zinter remain out?

With the injury happening later in the game and Zinter being carted off, it is likely that his day is done and he will be ruled out for the remainder of "The Game".

The biggest concern will be the severity of the injury, as we do not have many details as of this writing. Hopefully, nothing is too seriously injured and he will be available for the next Michigan Wolverines game, whether it be the Big Ten Championship or bowl game, depending on the results.