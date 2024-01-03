Dillon Johnson injury update: Latest on Washington RB after Sugar Bowl showdown

The Washington Huskies were able to hold onto a last-second victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on Monday to advance to the 2024 national championship against the Michigan Wolverines. However, senior running back Dillon Johnson went down in the final minute with a foot injury that was re-aggravated from the regular season finale.

Johnson was in excruciating pain before being helped off the field and eventually carted off to the locker room to be further evaluated. Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was interviewed by ESPN's Molly McGrath immediately after the Sugar Bowl concluded and was asked if he had any update on the running back.

"I don't even know the severity," DeBoer said. "Obviously, it looked like he was in a lot of pain. We were kind of focused on the situation and the unfortunate piece with that with a guy going down and the clock situation. He's a huge part of this team. Looks like he's hurt pretty good, but we got to pick it up for him if that's what it is."

Johnson played a significant role in the No. 2 Huskies' 37-31 Sugar Bowl win against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, finishing with 21 carries for 49 yards (2.3 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns while having three receptions for 18 yards (6.0 yards per catch).

What has Dillon Johnson performed for the Washington Huskies this season?

Dillon Johnson has done exceptionally well throughout the 2023 college football season. He is arguably the best skill position player for the Washington Huskies as he is neck-and-neck with wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Johnson stepped up this season as he has recorded 222 rushing attempts for 1,162 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns and 22 receptions for 166 yards (7.5 yards per catch) but has not found the end zone in the receiving game.

Should Dillon Johnson return to Washington, or will he head to the NFL?

Dillon Johnson is a great talent, but he has recorded at least 90 carries only this season. While he is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, he could head back for another year as he has one more season of eligibility and be that massive leadback for a second season to raise his draft stock.

