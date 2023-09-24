Carson Beck NIL valuation: Georgia QB's NIL deal worth, major partnerships and more explored

Carson Beck assumed the starting quarterback role for Georgia this season. The Jacksonville, Florida native succeeded Stetson Bennett and has a huge task ahead of him as the Bulldogs seek to win the third straight CFB National Championship.

He has started his days in the role on a brilliant note, leading the national champions to four consecutive wins so far this season. This season, he’ll look to achieve something close to his predecessor, who made a name for himself as the program’s greatest quarterback.

Valuing Carson Beck’s NIL deals

Carson Beck’s NIL deal is currently valued at $291,000 by On3. This ranks him 169th among college football players with the most valuable NIL deals. The quarterback boasts 86,000 followers across his social media platforms, significantly contributing to his valuation.

Compared to other starting QBs for top programs in college football, Beck’s NIL valuation is relatively low. This is because he is just securing the starting spot this season and was never an elite-level quarterback prospect during his recruitment in 2019.

Nonetheless, as Georgia’s starting quarterback this season, he is expected to garner interest from several brands across the United States in no time. This will undoubtedly lead to a significant rise in his NIL valuation before the 2023 college football season ends.

Carson Beck’s brand endorsement deals

Carson Beck currently has an NIL endorsement deal with two brands. He started building his NIL portfolio this season, and the momentum has been incredible. His first deal came with Range Sports in July while preparing for the new season.

Subsequently, the quarterback inked a deal with Zero FG Energy in September, further boosting his NIL profile. With his impressive performance in the Bulldogs’ signal-caller role, it is expected that more deals will come his way soon. He is believed to have a huge NIL potential.

Carson Beck’s net worth

Beck currently has a net worth estimated at around $200,000. The quarterback has accumulated wealth from the recent NIL deals.

He doesn’t currently rank among the wealthiest players in college football, not even among the richest in his team. However, the quarterback is bound to accumulate more wealth this season while serving as Georgia’s starting quarterback.