Georgia QB Carson Beck and Jordan Smith appear to be smitten with each other. Recently, the couple shared their affectionate snapshots via Jordan Smith's Instagram. The endearing snapshots captured the couple snuggled up, embracing moments of bliss with each other during an outing.

Most pictures boast both Beck and Smith enjoying each other's company. Jordan proudly captioned the post,

"In good company," highlighting their quality time spent together.

This isn't the first instance of Jordan Smith offering tender glimpses of her relationship. Back in May, she shared several pictures, captioning,

"I think it's safe to have a crush," as the two posed intimately.

Whilst, there is limited information on how the couple began the relationship, the current situation appears to be filled with love. Carson and Jordan have chosen to maintain privacy around their connection.

Notably, Carson's online posts have featured snapshots of the two, accompanied by the caption 'Mi Amor,' which translates to 'my love.' These subtle yet telling pictures document the essence of their relationship.

Carson Beck’s rise to Georgia's starting QB

Beck was recently announced the Georgia's starting QB by Coach Kirby for the upcoming season. He replaced Stetson Bennett for the role who served the same role for the past two years.

Carson Beck has become an extremely valuable asset for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is known for his quality interpersonal connection with his teammates. Additionally, Beck has displayed immense composure while dealing with the challenges and learning behind the scenes.

Carson Beck's rise to Georgia's QB position was indeed a twist of faith. He initially promised more practice but less success in comparison to Stetson. However, he continued his practice as a backup after Stetson was promoted to the first QB position. He made a perfect example of a simmering talent who found his confidence serving as the backup.

Coach Kirby confesses that he is excited to witness Beck display his full potential, saying,

"Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time (last two years), and he learned from that. He learned invaluable lessons from that. So, I'm excited to see what he can do."

Carson has set in stone his potential and his way around the Georgia Bulldogs. It's no surprise that Beck enjoys an equally enviable relationship with his girlfriend. As the season unravels, Beck is expected to dazzle the CFB crowd with his true strength.