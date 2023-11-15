Central Michigan vs. Ohio prediction, odds and picks - November 15 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Central Michigan Chippewas are in Ohio to play the Bobcats on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Central Michigan (5-5, 3-3 MAC) is coming off a 38-28 loss to Western Michigan last Tuesday. Ohio (7-3, 4-2 MAC) returned to the win column last week with a 20-10 win over Buffalo.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Game details
Fixture: Central Michigan (5-5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (7-3)
Date & Time: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.
Venue: Peden Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Betting odds
Spread
Central Michigan +11 (-110)
Ohio -11 (-110)
Moneyline
Central Michigan +310
Ohio -395
Total
Over 47 (-110)
Under 47 (-110)
Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Picks
Central Michigan is led by running back Marion Lukes who I like to go over his rushing yards as the Chippewas will need to run the ball well to have any chance at this game. Central Michigan's offense goes through Lukes so that he will get plenty of carries. In his last three games, he's averaging 135.67 yards per game.
Ohio, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who did have a down game last week, but I expect a much better performance from here. Central Michigan also has a weak defense, so I like Rourke's over-passing yards here. Rourke is averaging 233.6 passing yards per game over his last five and should be able to go over 250 here.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Head-to-head
The Central Michigan Chippewas have dominated the all-time series against the Ohio Bobcats. Central Michigan is 27-5-2 and has won six straight contests.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Prediction
Although Central Michigan has succeeded against Ohio, this is a perfect spot for the Bobcats to win by double-digit points.
Ohio has a solid offense led by Kurtis Rourke, while Central Michigan's defense is a big concern. The Bobcats should be able to get out to an early lead and cruise to a double-digit win.
Prediction: Ohio wins by 14+ points.
