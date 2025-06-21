"Certified bust coming up": Fans trash CFB insider's assessment of Drew Allar as Penn State QB struggles to handle Big Ten pressure

Drew Allar is entering his fourth season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Allar was tipped to be an early pick in the 2025 NFL draft before he decided to return for his senior season with the Nittany Lions.

CFB insider Daniel Jeremiah wrote about Allar's ability on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I've been studying Drew Allar the last couple days. There are areas to clean up but the good is really good."

Upon seeing the post, college football fans had a field day in the comment section.

One said:

"Certified bust coming up."

Another added:

"And the bad is really, really bad."

One chipped in with:

"Stinks lol"

However, not all comments were pessimistic.

A fan said:

"I believe he’s a bit underrated in terms of NFL projection. The decision making can be brutal, and his accuracy is erratic, but the tools are obviously there, and he showed improvement from 2023-2024. Banking on continued improvement!"

Another stated:

"With the 1st pick in the 2026 NFL draft the New Orleans Saints select"

One added:

"He really doesn’t have that long of a way to go."

Allar is going into potentially his last season of college football in the 2025 campaign.

What are Drew Allar's Heisman Trophy odds?

Drew Allar enters his fourth season as Penn State's undisputed QB1. The Medina High School product was instrumental in the Nittany Lions' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024, and he'll be aiming to go one (or two) better in his senior year.

According to BET MGM, Allar has +1400 odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. These odds place him fifth on the list behind Arch Manning (Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson). Allar's odds are better than those of fellow college football stars Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers and Julian Sayin.

Allar had stellar numbers in his junior season with the Nittany Lions. He amassed a stat line of 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games. He led the program to 13 wins before losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP semifinals.

