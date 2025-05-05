"Drew Allar dodged a bullet" - NFL fans react to report of Browns potentially selecting Penn State QB in 2025 draft

Quarterback Drew Allar was eligible to declare for this year's draft. Instead, he decided to return for his final year of eligibility with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Allar joined Penn State as a backup in 2022. He was then named as the team's QB1, starting for the 2023 season.

Ad

The Athletic's Dane Brugler made an interesting comment regarding Allar. According to him, if the quarterback had declared for this year's draft, he would have gone second overall to the Cleveland Browns.

"If Drew Allar would have declared, he probably would have been the number two pick to his hometown Browns. But he goes back to Penn State..." Brugler said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions to these reports.

"Drew Allar dodged a bullet," one fan commented.

"The titans would have gotten him," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans questioned Allar's talent as an NFL-caliber quarterback.

"How can he be a top quarterback? He doesn't complete passes to their receivers. Lol," this fan wrote.

"The overhyped is craz," another fan said.

Ad

"Drew Allar is the worst quarterback I've ever seen in my life," one fan commented.

"Drew Allar is not a NFL starting caliber QB lmao and I'm a Penn State fan," this fan stated.

The Cleveland Browns traded their No.2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who picked up two-way star Travis Hunter. At the quarterback position, they decided to get Dillon Gabriel in the third round (94th overall). They also decided to use their 144th pick to supplement the quarterback room with Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Thus, the Browns now have four active signal-callers for the upcoming season. Apart from Sanders and Gabriel, they also signed veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to short-term deals during free agency.

Former Penn State star has lofty expectations for Drew Allar in 2025

Ex-Penn State star Adam Breneman has made clear his expectations for the quarterback during the 2025 campaign. In a video he shared on social media on Saturday, the former TE believes that Allar could emerge as the potential Heisman winner.

Ad

Breneman said that in order to make this happen, the quarterback needs to help his team win big games during the 2025 season. This will help elevate his name in the Heisman conversation.

"I would say Drew Allar absolutely has a shot to win the Heisman," Breneman said. "He is probably my Heisman favorite right now.....If Penn State can win big games next year, Allar's name will be number one in the Heisman conversation. Let alone, he'll probably be the number one overall pick in the NFL draft."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Last season, the Nittany Lions qualified for the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, their quest for a national championship came to an end in the Orange Bowl semifinal against Notre Dame. Allar ended his third campaign with the program by tallying a total of 3,327 yards and 24 TDs passing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More