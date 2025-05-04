"He’s getting cut, "So stupid" - NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's viral TikTok video

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancee, Zoe Caswell, have become the talk of the town. After dating for years, the couple got engaged last September. Gabriel and Caswell have gone viral on social media after their latest TikTok clip.

In the video, Dillon Gabriel and Zoe Caswell bust out a few moves to a trending TikTok song. The quarterback dressed casually in a white t-shirt and brown pants, along with a camo-colored cap. His fiancee, on the other hand, flaunted a white top with a black long skirt.

Fans reacted to the viral social media clip of Gabriel and Zoe Caswell. They criticized his off-field activities while questioning his future in the NFL.

"Ya he's getting cut," one fan commented.

"So stupid and the issue here is they don't know how stupid it actually is. Maybe then can replay it 10 years from now and laugh that one off," this fan said.

"Yep the Browns are going 2-15," another fan wrote.

"Say what you want about the Sanders family. Nothing they've done approaches the level of cringe as this," this fan said.

"He's going to get cut at camp," another fan predicted.

The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of this year's draft. He went ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who was a projected top-three pick. Coach Prime's son found himself slipping into the fifth round, where he was picked up by the Browns.

With Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel on the roster, the Browns have four active quarterbacks for the upcoming season. Before the draft, they brought in veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on short-term deals. Deshaun Watson continues to rehabilitate from his injury, and his status for 2025 remains uncertain.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zoe Caswell sends message to Browns fanbase after the draft

Zoe Caswell has been the quarterback's strongest pillar of support since their high school days. After the draft, she shared a post on Instagram that included snippets of Gabriel celebrating his selection with family and friends.

Caswell accompanied the post with a message for fans of the Cleveland Browns, talking about how she is ready to support Dillon Gabriel through his NFL journey.

"Cleveland!! We're ready!!" Caswell wrote.

Last season with the Oregon Ducks, the quarterback led the program to an undefeated Big Ten title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. They were eliminated by Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Gabriel ended his final collegiate campaign passing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns.

