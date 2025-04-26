WATCH: Dillon Gabriel and fiancée Zoe Caswell share adorable kiss after Browns draft star QB with No. 94 pick

The NFL career has officially begun for Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 94 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback was accompanied by his family and friends when the Browns announced drafting him on Friday.

A clip of Gabriel romantically celebrating his draft way with fiancée Zoe Caswell has been going viral on social media. The original celebration was posted by Caswell. In the video, she can be spotted putting a traditional flower lei around the quarterback's neck after the Browns announce his draft, before sharing a romantic kiss.

Gabriel has been dating Zoe Caswell since the couple's middle school days when the two were just 12 years old. In an interview with Brenna Greene from KOIN, Caswell confessed to initially finding the quarterback as a "weird guy”.

As she started to get to know Gabriel, she became fond of him and in no time and the couple started dating. After dating for many years, Gabriel finally decided to go down to his knees to propose to Caswell. In September 2024, the couple got engaged.

Dillon Gabriel claimed to be perfectly ‘built for’ NFL

Throughout his college football career, Dillon Gabriel participated in multiple “top tier programs” that demanded success and results, which the quarterback delivered. So, even though his rookie years in the NFL might come with unique challenges, Gabriel finds himself perfectly prepared for them.

During a post-draft interview with ESPN on Friday, Gabriel talked about how his ability to “adapt in college” would help him get a quick start to his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. Sharing details into his take, Gabriel said:

“And although there's unknown, and this may be a first time for me in terms of being in the NFL, I think just my ability to adapt in college and be around a team and different teams in that way, it allows you to adapt quickly and know naturally when you walk into a building, you got to be prepared.”

During his college football career, Dillon Gabriel played in 64 games and scored 18,722 passing yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Moreover, the quarterback rushed over 1209 yards and collected 33 touchdowns.

