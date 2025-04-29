"This kid is so screwed" - NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's viral draft call with Browns coaching brass 

Dillon Gabriel saw his name called out in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns drafted the quarterback with the 94th pick. Gabriel became the fifth quarterback to be drafted by an NFL team after Cam Ward (Titans), Jaxson Dart (Giants), Tyler Shough (Saints), and Jalen Milroe (Seahawks).

On Monday, a clip of Dillon Gabriel's draft call with the Browns went viral on social media. In the clip, Gabriel is with his family, interacting with Cleveland's coaches as they welcome him to the franchise.

Fans reacted to the viral draft call between the ex-Oregon star and the Browns in the comments.

"Can't wait till they do the breakup call....this kid is so screwed... thank you Jimmy, go try and sell tickets with the rapper," one fan commented.

"Sounds like a cinematic moment straight out of a sports drama, where the hero makes the call that changes everything just missing the soundtrack and montage of epic dog moments," another fan said.

"They love this guy. Wouldn't be surprised if he's the starter come week 1," this fan wrote.

"Seems kinda soft spoken and awkward," another fan said.

"This guy gonna shock people," this fan commented.

"Short lefty. Not saying he won't overcome but he's got a lot to show," another fan said.

Dillon Gabriel was not the only quarterback the Browns chose in the draft. One other prospect who was a projected top-three pick was Shedeur Sanders. However, Coach Prime's son saw himself fall out of the first four rounds.

The Browns picked up Shedeur in the fifth round. They now have a quarterback room that includes veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco alongside Gabriel and Shedeur. Deshaun Watson is still rehabilitating from his injury and is expected to miss out on the majority of the upcoming season.

Shedeur Sanders reveals his mindset ahead of the quarterback competition alongside Dillon Gabriel

This will be the first time that Shedeur will not be coached by his dad from the sidelines. With four active quarterbacks on the Browns' roster, Gabriel and Shedeur will have to compete to be the team's QB1.

On Saturday, Shedeur was questioned about his mindset ahead of the quarterback competition in Cleveland.

"Get there and handle my business," Shedeur said. "Do what I have to do. Whatever that role is, I'm just thankful for an opportunity so that's all I can ask for. The rest is on me."

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how their draft selections pay off on the field during the 2025 campaign.

