"That’s so f***ing lame" - Travis Kelce explodes over pre-draft criticism after Browns picked Dillon Gabriel before Shedeur Sanders

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase (image credit: IMAGN)

Travis Kelce didn't hold back when discussing Shedeur Sanders' surprising NFL draft slide on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end blasted anonymous scouts and team officials who reportedly leaked negative information about Sanders' team interviews.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, both Ohio natives, expressed their frustration about the situation on Wednesday.

The conversation started when Jason mentioned anonymous reports that suggested Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns picked earlier, had interview problems. It sparked Travis' passionate response.

"I think whoever is a fucking anonymous person that's fucking saying this should fucking come out and say who they were and what the fuck is that about," Travis said (22:42). "Like, if you're going to fucking leak that type of shit, fucking be the one that says, 'Yeah, it just didn't go well for us.' You know, don't fucking say that we're anonymous. You know, that's so fucking lame."
Sanders, once projected as a potential top pick, fell to the fifth round, with the Cleveland Browns selecting him at No. 144. Many attributed this to concerns about his attitude, while others questioned the team's evaluation of his on-field talent.

"I love this for Cleveland": Travis Kelce excited about Shedeur Sanders' potential

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Despite the draft slide, Jason and Travis Kelce see tremendous potential for Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns.

"I love this for Cleveland," Travis said on Wednesday, via 'New Heights.' "God, I love this for Cleveland. I really do, man. The Browns fan deep down in my heart is like fuck, yeah," Travis said on the podcast. "You get a swag champ that works his ass off that has something to prove now, not that he didn't before, but he's got that chip on his shoulder, I'm sure because of how much he dropped."
Jason echoed his brother's enthusiasm while addressing the disconnect between Sanders' college performance and draft position.

"If you're at all a self-confident person, who believes in themselves, you're touted by a lot of people and you have the college career that he had, how could you not be upset that you fell this far?" Jason said.

Jason also pointed out that NFL teams regularly draft players with character concerns or even criminal backgrounds when they believe the talent warrants it.

