CFB Analyst believes Mel Tucker has been exploited by the media; opposes MSU Coach's suspension: "Taken advantage of here, by a media ecosystem,"

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker finds himself embroiled in a media storm as he contests allegations of inappropriate and non-consensual conduct. The whirlwind of controversy has left fans, insiders and analysts divided.

Analyst Clay Travis, the founder of mainstream sports website Outkick, expressed strong support for Tucker, suggesting that he is being unfairly targeted by the media.

"I don't think this is a very complicated case," Travis said. "And I think Mel Tucker is getting railroaded. I think he is being taken advantage of here by a media ecosystem that is not interested in facts."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Clay contended that Tucker is a victim of sensationalism and media bias. He suggested that the allegations and ensuing suspension have created a polarizing debate within the college football community.

The radio host delved into the relationship between the former Michigan State coach and Brenda Tracy, saying their connection initially revolved around her crucial work in educating college athletes about sexual assault prevention. However, over time, it appeared, as per the Title IX investigation, that a personal and potential romantic interest developed between them.

College football analyst assesses the 27 phone calls between Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy

Brenda Tracy, left, and Mel Tucker

Clay Travis talked about the phone calls that have become central to the assault allegations against the Michigan State football coach. He pointed out the astounding frequency and duration of the 27 phone calls, averaging 30 minutes, some even late at night. His opinions were based on the 1,200-page Title IX investigation.

"I do not believe there is a single person that I have called 27 times and had the average length of our phone conversations be over 20, over 30, minutes," Travis said. "My wife, my mom, co-workers, my kids, there is no one in America that I have called 27 times and had the average phone conversation last over a half hour."

Travis argued that the suspension and potential job loss for Tucker are disproportionate consequences for what he views as a noncriminal act, which she claims was nonconsensual.

"Am I taking crazy pills here?" Travis said. "You can't coach football if you had phone sex with somebody one time and retroactively she says she didn't consent to it?"