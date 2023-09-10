Two years ago, CFB coach Mel Tucker and rape survivor Brenda Tracy joined forces to fight against sexual violence in sports. In a shocking turn of events, the collaboration has taken a dark twist.

Mel Tucker, the renowned head coach at Michigan State, now faces accusations of the very misconduct they once united against.

Brenda Tracy has accused Mel Tucker of making sexual comments and engaging in non-consensual masturbation during a phone call. The allegations led to a Title IX investigation, raising significant concerns.

Brenda Tracy's story is one of resilience and advocacy. Her life took a traumatic turn in 1998 when she survived a brutal gang rape by four college football athletes.

Despite her courage to seek medical help and report the incident to the police department, justice proved elusive. Today, she continues to advocate for the survivors.

The registered nurse has a beautiful quote written as the first thing on her site where survivors could seek help:

"To the men in this room, I'm not here because I think you're the problem.I'm here because I know you're the solution."

Despite substantial evidence, including confessions from her attackers, the District Attorney declined to prosecute her case. Moreover, shockingly, she was never informed of her victims' rights, and allegedly the crucial evidence was also destroyed prematurely.

Brenda has been piercing through the burden of her traumatic experience, while the rapists faced minimal consequences.

In 2014, she mustered the courage to share her story publicly. She started on her journey to address the systematic shortcomings in the justice system that her case exposed.

Exploring the allegations put forth by Brenda Tracy on Mel Tucker

Brenda Tracy was invited to campus by HC Mel Tucker three times, twice to speak to his players and once to be named an honorary captain at a spring football game.

Although these invitations reflected Tucker's dedication to promoting inclusivity and teamwork, things took a different turn during a phone call in April 2022.

According to her complaint, Tracy endured an agonizing experience and found herself in a helpless situation.

She remained immobile as Tucker uttered sexual remarks about her and masturbated. The misconduct reactivated the trauma of her assault by the four men in 1998.

She voiced her opinion on the complaint filed against Mel Tucker:

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it, It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

In response to the complaint, Michigan State took a proactive step by appointing an external Title IX attorney to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

This investigation concluded in July, and a formal hearing has been scheduled for October 5 and 6, coinciding with the Spartan's bye week.

