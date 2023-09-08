Who are Jimmy Horn Jr.'s parents, Jimmy Horn and Kendra Lewis? Exploring the Colorado WR's inspiring triumph amid family challenges

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s upbringing was rooted in Sanford, Florida. His parents, Kendra Lewis and Jimmy Horn Sr initially raised him in Florida. However, their marriage took a different turn as they eventually divorced. The family challenges faced by Jimmy in his life contributed to the person and athlete he would become.

Raised solely by his father, Jimmy Horn Sr., the Colorado WR's upbringing was marked by his father's singlehanded care and support. The rise of the standout receiver has not gone unnoticed, as he has begun to garner attention for the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

His successful journey into the college football world is unique within his family. Many athletes have lineage, but, Jimmy Horn Jr. stands out as the trailblazer in the family.

In a candid interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Jimmy Horn Sr. opened up about his parenting wisdom. He described himself as a tough father who kept high expectations for his son. He kept a primary goal of seeing his son excel and achieve more in his life.

Kendra Lewis, who separated from Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father recently celebrated her son's victory on her Facebook page. Jimmy's mother, Kendra, announced her plans to be a part of Colorado's next game against Nebraska to celebrate his birthday, coming up this weekend.

After Jimmy played a crucial role in Colorado's win against TCU, his father, Horn Sr., had a heartfelt call with Deion Sanders. He expressed his gratitude to Coach Prime for taking care of his son.

Is Jimmy Horn Jr. related to Joe Horn?

To clarify any potential confusion amongst CFB fans, Jimmy Horn Jr. is not related to the former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn. Despite Joe Horn having six children, Jimmy is not one of them.

Both athletes have distinct backgrounds and career paths. Jimmy hails from Sanford and is known for his notable track and field background. On the other hand, Joe Horn, born in 1972, achieved success as an NFL WR during playing days and later transitioned into a coaching career after retiring from professional football.

