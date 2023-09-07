"I thought he was in jail","Thanks for the heads up, Won't watch": Donald Trump attending Iowa vs Iowa State draws hilarious reactions from CFB World

Donald Trump is allegedly set to attend the highly anticipated Iowa and Iowa State matchup as college football's Week 2 gets closer. One of the oldest rivalries in history will witness the presence of a former president of the United States of America.

Trump was recently found liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The defamation stems from Trump's denial in 2019 that he raped her. The decision follows a jury verdict in May that ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in connection with a case involving allegations of sexual assault and defamation.

The Iowa and Iowa State Week 2 matchup will be hosted by Iowa State in Ames.

Biotech entrepreneur V. Ramaswamy, a contender for the 2024 GOP nomination alongside Donald Trump, also plans to attend the game.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end and acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker said in a press release:

"We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend. President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans."

Iowa coach Kirk Frentz also had a few words after hearing the news of Trump's arrival:

"That's great! There's gonna be about 60,000 other people there."

How did Iowa and Iowa State fans take the news of Donald Trump in Ames?

Donald Trump's upcoming attendance has sparked a range of humorous reactions from college football fans.

"I thought he was in jail," one user tweeted.

"In a sane world, he’d be booed out of the stadium," another user tweeted.

"Is this part of a pre-sentence diversion program?" another user tweeted.

"I pity the people of Ames," a user tweeted.

"Will he be stopping the game to talk about himself?" another user tweeted.

"You should be in jail," one user tweeted.

"I mean to be fair… attending an Iowa-Iowa State game is pretty much the equivalent of being in jail," one user tweeted.

"Wait, how did he get sentenced before even getting convicted? Isn't this a violation of the 8th Amendment to boot? Strange times," a user tweeted.

"That will work out well for him w/ a 2:30 PM (CST) kickoff. He usually takes an afternoon nap around that time & watching Iowa's offense will put anyone to sleep!" one user tweeted.

Iowa State struggled with its defense and scoring last season, averaging 22.2 points per game while allowing 31.2 ppg. The Hawkeyes excelled defensively, allowing only 3.99 yards per play. Although their offense let them down, averaging 4.24 yards. A ray of hope shines with quarterback transfer Cade McNamara.