Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Iowa State to play the Cyclones on September 9 in Week 2 of college football.

Iowa picked up a 24-14 win over Utah State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes got out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 17-3 at the half. However, they were outscored 11-7 in the second half to make it a close game.

Iowa State, meanwhile, played Northern Iowa in Week 1 and won the game 30-9 in a blowout victory. Last season, the Cyclones went 4-8 and 1-8 in the Big 12.

Iowa vs. Iowa State head-to-head

Iowa vs. Iowa State is an annual game for the Cy-Hawk Trophy which is named after the school's mascots Cy the Cardinal and Herky the Hawk. The first game took place in October 1894. Except for the lockdown year of 2020 (game cancelled due to COVID-19), the schools have played each other every year since 1977.

Before 1977, the schools hadn't played each other since 1934 and overall, Iowa leads the series 46-23. However, Iowa State won the game last season, as the Cyclones won 10-7, which in turn snapped Iowa's six-year win streak.

Iowa vs. Iowa State prediction

Iowa is currently -166 favorites and -3.5-point favorites despite being on the road.

In Week 1, Iowa looked decent with Cade McNamara at quarterback who transferred from Michigan. With McNamara under center, the Hawkeyes do have a much better offense. It should be a big boost as they are led by the defense.

Iowa State, meanwhile, thrashed Northern Iowa which although was expected but still had to be done. The offense did look solid, which was somewhat of a surprise.

Last season was a tough defeat for Iowa. As for now, with Cade McNamara under center, I do expect the Hawkeyes to have the better offense and that could be the difference maker in this game.

Prediction: Iowa 17, Iowa State 7

Iowa vs. Iowa State betting tips

Tip 1: Iowa moneyline -166

Tip 2: Iowa -3.5 -105

Tip 3: Iowa under 36.5

