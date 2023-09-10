Brenda Tracy wanted "sugar daddy" Mel Tucker to pay her a monthly amount to be his girlfriend: Reports

In the wake of rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy accusing Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment, new information has come to light.

According to Tucker, Tracy reportedly wanted him to be her "sugar daddy" and pay her a monthly amount to be his girlfriend. This is despite the Spartans football head coach having been married for over 20 years to his wife, Jo-Ellyn Tucker, who is a former attorney.

Brenda Tracy alleged that Tucker made various sexual comments while on a phone call on April 28, 2022. She also said the college football coach masturbated without her consent. This then resulted in an ongoing investigation.

Conflicting Statements around Brenda Tracy and Mel Tucker

Brenda Tracy's official complaint reportedly said she "sat frozen for several minutes" as Mel Tucker made his alleged numerous sexual advances. But while Tucker did admit to masturbating while on the call, he mentioned that Tracy was mischaracterizing what really happened.

According to the Michigan State Spartans head coach, he says that the two of them had "consensual phone sex." Here are his own words regarding the matter:

"Ms. Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitations has really affected me. I am not proud of my judgement and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition."

For now, the school has not taken any official action on the complaint, as per CBS Sports. That's because there's already a formal hearing set for October 5-6.

MSU VP Emily Guerrant also refused to comment on the matter, merely mentioning that any similar complaints would be looked at thoroughly.

Not the first sign of trouble in Spartan camp?

As bad as this may sound, this is not the first instance of major trouble brewing at Michigan State.

Last year, four players for the Spartans' football team were suspended following an alleged assault of an opposing player at the University of Michigan. The incident reportedly happened after the two teams met in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7.

A scuffle ensued in the locker room tunnel, and a video was said to have captured Spartans players kicking and punching Wolverines cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows as they left the field.

Commenting after the scuffle, here's what Mel Tucker had to say:

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter."

