Who will be Michigan State's starting QB in 2023? Exploring Michigan State QB battle between Noah Kim, Katin Houser and more

The quarterback is the most important positon in football, but Michigan State has yet to confirm who is starting quarterback. The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us as teams figure out who will be starting come Week 1.

Last season, the Spartans played Payton Thorne the most while Noah Kim threw just 19 attempts. Yet, with Thorne going to Auburn in the transfer portal, who Michigan State's starting quarterback will be is uncertain, as even coach Mel Tucker knows it's an open competition.

“This is very clear that the quarterback position is an open competition all the quarterbacks know that,” Tucker said. “So, competition is good. We have to play the players that give us the best chance to win at every position and quarterback's different.”

As for what will win the starting job, Tucker says it just comes down to consistency in practice and in the games.

“We’re looking at consistency in performance from all of our players," Tucker said. "That’s how you win. You perform consistently at a high level, at a winning level, day in and day out, and you’re able to take it to games. That’s what we need at that position.”

As of right now, it does appear that Noah Kim does have the inside track, but it really comes down to training camp and who performs better.

Who starts at quarterback for Michigan State?

Michigan State has an open quarterback competition.

After losing Thorne to Auburn, Michigan State opted to roll with Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser as their quarterback competition. The Spartans also have Andrew Schorfhaar and Christian Banks also on the roster, but both are likely to not have any impact on Michigan State's team this year.

Last season, Noah Kim went 14-for-19 for 174 yards and threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Sophmore did play well in his limited snaps against Ohio State, which is a good sign for his odds to be the starter.

Katin Houser, meanwhile, is 1-for-2 in his career for two yards as he took two snaps against Akron, so there isn't much known about Houser.

Who is the favorite?

Michigan is set to open its 2023 football season at home on Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

When the Spartans take the first offensive snap of the year, it's expected that Noah Kim will be the starting quarterback. He has the experience edge and deserves a chance to see what he looks like as a starting quarterback.

However, if Kim does struggle, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Houser get some playtime this season.

