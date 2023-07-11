July is a huge month for media coverage around college football, and the Big Ten media day caps off the month in style. The Big Ten is scheduled to hold its media days on July 26 and 27 alongside the ACC, with the conference commissioner and head coaches taking center stage to answer questions from the media.

College football media days have rarely drawn this much attention before, but this shouldn't come as a surprise with the turnover in the game nowadays. With the transfer portal playing a factor more than ever and news about college football expansion grabbing headlines, the game feels like a house built on shifting sand.

Some of the buzz during the Big Ten media days will be directed at teams not even there. With the Big Ten bringing in USC, UCLA, and California for 2024, expect plenty of conversation about what the Big Ten will look like next year and any future expansion plans.

Let's dive into all things Big Ten media day.

Which Big Ten coaches will attend the 2023 Big Ten media day?

There has been no indication that any Big Ten head coaches will be absent from the media day, so we should have all hands on deck during the event. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will kick off the event before handing it to the head coaches.

Here is the projected schedule (all times are Eastern Standard):

Wednesday, July 26

10:30-11 a.m.: Tony Petitti, Big Ten Commissioner

11-11:15 a.m.: Bret Bielema, Illinois Head Coach

11:15-11:30 a.m.: Greg Schiano, Rutgers Head Coach

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Mel Tucker, Michigan State Head Coach

11:45-12 p.m.: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Head Coach

12-12:15 p.m.: James Franklin, Penn State Head Coach

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Head Coach

12:30-12:45 p.m.: Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach

Thursday, July 27

11-11:15 a.m.: Tom Allen, Indiana Head Coach

11:15-11:30 a.m.: Michael Locksley, Maryland Head Coach

11:30-11:45 a.m.: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Head Coach

11:45-12 p.m.: Ryan Walters, Purdue Head Coach

12-12:15 p.m.: Matt Rhule, Nebraska Head Coach

12:15-12:30 p.m.: Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Head Coach

12:30-12:45 p.m.: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach

How can I watch the 2023 Big Ten media day?

The 2023 Big Ten media days will play on the Big Ten Network and the Fox Sports App.

What surprises can we expect from the Big Ten media day?

Surprises leak out on media days annually. We don't expect an earth-shattering announcement event of additional teams heading to the Big Ten via further college football expansion. But fans can expect rumors to ramp up during the event, but most coaches will likely not comment about it.

What the Big Ten looks like beyond 2024, including USC, UCLA, and California, is anyone's guess, and I would expect most coaches to state something to the degree of "we are focused solely on 2023."

