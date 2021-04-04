2021 College Football spring game schedule and how to watch

The NCAA has announced the schedule for the upcoming college football spring games. . The spring games would give college football fans the opportunity to see all the new talented recruits in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the college football spring game schedule and how to watch the games.

ACC Spring Game Schedule

Atlantic Coast Conference

The Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils have already completed their spring games. Louisville and Virginia Tech are not participating in the same, while Syracuse and Wake Forest have yet to schedule their spring games.

Boston College Eagles

Date: April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Time: TBA

How to watch: ACC Network.

Florida State Seminoles

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 5 PM

How to watch: ACC Network.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: April 23, 2021

Time: 6 PM EST

How to watch: ACC Network.

Miami Hurricanes

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 11 AM EST

How to watch: ACC Network.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 3 PM EST

How to watch: ACC Network.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: ACC Network.

Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: ACC Network.

Virginia Cavaliers

Date: May 1, 2021

Time: TBA

How to watch: ACC Network.

Big Ten Spring Game Schedule

Big Ten Conference

Indiana, Michigan, Penn State and Purdue have chosen not to participate, while Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa are yet to schedule their spring games.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: April 19, 2021

Time: 8 PM EST

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Maryland Terrapins

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: TBA

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Michigan State Spartans

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: TBA

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: May 1, 2021

Time: TBA

Advertisement

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: TBA

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: May 1, 2021

Time: TBA

How to watch: Big Ten Network,

Big 12 Spring Game Schedule

Big 12 Conference

Kansas State are the only team in the Big 12 Conference that has decided not to participate in a spring game. Iowa State are the only team who have not yet scheduled their spring game. Meanwhile, Baylor, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech have their spring games scheduled but have not yet announced a time or channel for their games.

Oklahoma Sooners

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 5 PM EST

How to watch: Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: TBA.

TCU Horned Frogs

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: Noon EST

How to watch: TBA.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: TBA.

Pac 12 Spring Game Schedule

Advertisement

Pac 12 Conference

The Cal Bears have already completed their spring game on March 20, 2021. Arizona State are the only Pac 12 team to announce that they will not participate in a spring game.

Meanwhile, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington have dates set but do not have a time or channel for their games. Washington State, UCLA and Stanford haven't scheduled their spring games yet.

Justin Herbert with a pretty pass to Jaylon Redd for a touchdown.



Catch the end of the spring game on Pac-12 Network. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GoUwjxrKk1 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 20, 2019

USC Trojans

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 4 PM EST

How to watch: TBA.

Utah Utes

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 3 PM EST

How to watch: Pac 12 Network.

SEC Spring Game Schedule

Southeastern Conference

Advertisement

The Missouri Tigers have completed their spring game on March 20, 2021. Kentucky and Florida announced that they would not participate in a spring game this year.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: ESPN.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 3 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Auburn Tigers

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 2 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Georgia Bulldogs

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 2 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

LSU Tigers

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 1 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Ole Miss Rebels

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 5 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: Noon EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 2 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Tennessee Volunteers

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 4 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Texas A&M Aggies

Date: April 24, 2021

Time: 2 PM EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: Noon EST

How to watch: SEC Network+.

*All spring games will be updated by Sportskeeda when the schedules get released.