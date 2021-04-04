2021 College Football spring game schedule and how to watch

The NCAA has announced the schedule for the upcoming college football spring games. . The spring games would give college football fans the opportunity to see all the new talented recruits in action.
On that note, let's take a look at the college football spring game schedule and how to watch the games.
ACC Spring Game Schedule
The Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils have already completed their spring games. Louisville and Virginia Tech are not participating in the same, while Syracuse and Wake Forest have yet to schedule their spring games.
Boston College Eagles
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: ACC Network.
Florida State Seminoles
Date: April 10, 2021
Time: 5 PM
How to watch: ACC Network.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Date: April 23, 2021
Time: 6 PM EST
How to watch: ACC Network.
Miami Hurricanes
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 11 AM EST
How to watch: ACC Network.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 3 PM EST
How to watch: ACC Network.
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Date: April 10, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: ACC Network.
Pittsburgh Panthers
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: ACC Network.
Virginia Cavaliers
Date: May 1, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: ACC Network.
Big Ten Spring Game Schedule
Indiana, Michigan, Penn State and Purdue have chosen not to participate, while Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa are yet to schedule their spring games.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Date: April 19, 2021
Time: 8 PM EST
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Maryland Terrapins
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Michigan State Spartans
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Date: May 1, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Date: May 1, 2021
Time: TBA
How to watch: Big Ten Network,
Big 12 Spring Game Schedule
Kansas State are the only team in the Big 12 Conference that has decided not to participate in a spring game. Iowa State are the only team who have not yet scheduled their spring game. Meanwhile, Baylor, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech have their spring games scheduled but have not yet announced a time or channel for their games.
Oklahoma Sooners
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 5 PM EST
How to watch: Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: TBA.
TCU Horned Frogs
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: Noon EST
How to watch: TBA.
West Virginia Mountaineers
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: TBA.
Pac 12 Spring Game Schedule
The Cal Bears have already completed their spring game on March 20, 2021. Arizona State are the only Pac 12 team to announce that they will not participate in a spring game.
Meanwhile, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington have dates set but do not have a time or channel for their games. Washington State, UCLA and Stanford haven't scheduled their spring games yet.
USC Trojans
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 4 PM EST
How to watch: TBA.
Utah Utes
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 3 PM EST
How to watch: Pac 12 Network.
SEC Spring Game Schedule
The Missouri Tigers have completed their spring game on March 20, 2021. Kentucky and Florida announced that they would not participate in a spring game this year.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: ESPN.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 3 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Auburn Tigers
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 2 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Georgia Bulldogs
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 2 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
LSU Tigers
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: 1 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Ole Miss Rebels
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 5 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: Noon EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 2 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Tennessee Volunteers
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 4 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Texas A&M Aggies
Date: April 24, 2021
Time: 2 PM EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Date: April 17, 2021
Time: Noon EST
How to watch: SEC Network+.