Who is Tony Petitti? Meet ex-MLB exec tipped to become next Big Ten commissioner

Tony Petitti, a former MLB and media executive, has been selected to be the next commissioner of the Big Ten, according to some reports.

Petitti emerged as the top choice from a group of finalists who were interviewed recently, and the league's presidents and chancellors voted for his appointment on Tuesday.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: The Big Ten is expected to hire former MLB and CBS Sports Executive Tony Petitti as the league's next commissioner.

Tony Petitti is well-suited for the job, given his broad experience in both sports and media. Apart from serving as the COO of MLB, he has worked for ABC Sports, CBS and the MLB Network. He helped create the Bowl Championship Series while at ABC and worked on the NCAA tournament at CBS.

Petitti's hiring is consistent with a recent trend of nontraditional hires for the top jobs in college sports, including the Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12. Petitti will take over the Big Ten at a time when the league is seeking stability and a consensus builder, following the uneven tenure of his predecessor Kevin Warren.

A look into Tony Petitti’s career

Petitti served various media and pro sports jobs before the Big 10.

Tony Petitti's career has included several high-profile positions in media and sports.

He oversaw the day-to-day operations of CSTV, the network that became CBS Sports Network for a brief period in 2008. He left soon after to become the head of the MLB Network, charting his path to become one of Major League Baseball’s top executives.

He served as deputy commissioner for business and media at MLB from 2017 to 2019. There, he was responsible for overseeing all digital and MLB Network content, broadcast relationships, postseason scheduling, international, youth programmes and marketing activities.

Tony Petitti's experience in media and sports, combined with his leadership skills, make him a strong choice to lead the Big Ten. His appointment comes at a crucial time for college athletics, as the Big Ten and SEC have television deals that are expected to outpace the other prominent leagues.

Petitti is expected to start his tenure as the Big Ten commissioner soon after Kevin Warren's term ends on April 16, 2023.

