CFB analyst bluntly shares views on the Patriots possibly passing on Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, is one of the best players in this year's NFL draft. But many are still wondering whether or not he can play on both sides of the ball.

However, many analysts still believe that teams like the Patriots should thank their lucky stars if they somehow get the Colorado two-way star with the fourth overall pick.

While discussing the potential union between Hunter and the Patriots, analyst Chris Brockman shared it would be devastating if the franchise passed up on him.

During his Tuesday appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Brockman said:

"If (Hunter) is there and (the Patriots) pass on him, that would be one of the most devastating draft day things since the Pats traded with the Cowboys for the Dez Bryant pick.

"I was all excited about Dez being a patriot and then trade with Dallas, and they took him, and Dez was awesome. That would be an insane bummer not to have Travis Hunter with him right there at number four."

"You need a number one receiver and every person we talk to, Todd McShay all the way down, think Travis is the number one wide receiver in this class, the best at contested ball catches. Like the dude is an absolute monster on both sides. Like, how do we how do they pass on this dude?."

Deion Sanders weighs in on Travis Hunter's future as a 2-way player in the NFL

Travis Hunter has proved himself to be one of the best college players ever to play on both sides of the ball; however, playing both sides in the NFL is a different case altogether.

While many analysts consider it unrealistic for Hunter to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver, his Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, has full faith in him.

During an interview on Big 12's Pro Day, Coach Prime said:

"What else would he do? Just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field? That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do.”

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 24-26 April.

