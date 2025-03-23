Deion Sanders gets 100% real on Travis Hunter playing 2-ways in NFL

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has backed Travis Hunter to continue to play his two-way role in the NFL. The versatile CU star is one of the top prospects in this year's draft, but some teams have hinted that they might use Hunter as a specialist wideout or cornerback.

During the Big 12 Pro Day on Friday, Sanders explained why Hunter could deliver the goods as a two-way player in the big league.

“He doesn’t know any other way,” Sanders said on NFL Network while discussing Hunter.

“What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field? That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do.”

He continued:

"Hunter loves the game. He’s not in like with it, he’s in love with the game. He don’t really care about the accolades he possesses. This guy loves to play the game of football,” Sanders said.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season, thanks to his dual role at Colorado. He tallied 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and a wideout, recording 32 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a cornerback.

Sanders coached Hunter throughout his college career, including one season at Jackson State in 2022. When Colorado hired Coach Prime in December 2022, Hunter transferred to CU in the offseason and played two more seasons under Sanders.

Travis Hunter is tipped as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

After Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, many believed that he would be the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, his stock has reportedly taken a hit over the past few months after not performing at the Scouting Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day.

Nonetheless, Hunter is still projected as a top-10 pick, with many teams interested in drafting him. Per reports, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams linked with taking Hunter in the first round.

