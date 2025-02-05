CFB analyst defends Kalen DeBoer against low ranking on top coaches list 

On3's ranking of the top 25 college football coaches on Tuesday has sparked debate, with Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer landing at No. 9. Crimson Tide beat writer Clint Lamb took issue with the placement, especially considering DeBoer's success. In his nine seasons as a head coach, DeBoer has lost in only 12 games.

Lamb defended DeBoer on Wednesday.

“Kalen DeBoer has faced off against four of the eight coaches ahead of him on this list. His teams are 7-0 in those games,” Lamb wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The list featured Georgia’s Kirb͏y Smart at No. 1, followed by Ohio State’s ͏Rya͏n Day and Oregon's Dan Lanning. ͏One of the most ͏controver͏sial ran͏kings wa͏s͏ Colorado's Deion ͏Sanders͏ at No. 7.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Sanders, despite his 13-12 record at Colorado, was ranked ahead of DeBoer and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham. While Sanders has brought national attention to Colorado and rebuilt the program through the transfer portal, the six coaches ahead of him have an average of 76 career wins, while Sanders has yet to prove long-term success.

Lamb’s biggest concern isn’t just DeBoer’s ranking — it’s Alabama’s coaching situation. With five offensive coordinators in five years, he worries about continuity. Ryan Grubb, Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, could be another one-and-done hire if the team finds success.

“If they have a lot of success … some people will be courting him,” Lamb said.

He compared the situation to Ohio State’s brief but championship-winning stint with Chip Kelly.

Lamb believes Alabama’s new era under DeBoer will gain momentum quickly with the addition of Grubb.

“If Ryan Grubb can help kick-start that, even if it’s for a year, it would greatly benefit the program,” he said.

Expand Tweet

For now, the rankings are up for debate. But if DeBoer continues his winning ways, his spot in the top 10 will be undeniable.

Also Read: Alabama football schedule 2025: 3 most challenging games for Kalen DeBoer next season

Fans react to Kalen DeBoer’s ranking on On3’s top 25 coaches list

On3’s ran͏king͏ of͏ the top 25 college fo͏otball co͏a͏ches͏ ͏has spa͏rked d͏ebate, especially with Alabama’s Kalen DeB͏oer at N͏o. 9, and fans had mixed͏ reactions.

Some pointed out DeBoer’s losses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“Has been beaten by Heupel, Moore, and Venables though,” one fan noted.

Others focused on the top coaches.

“Coach 1-6 is AWESOME!!!,” a fan said.

“This stat has been the trump card (pun unintended) for months in the KDB discourse in my group chats,” a fan wrote.

“Whittingham above DeBoer is absurd. Don’t even get me started with Sanders lol,” abother fan said.

The debate continues, but Kalen DeBoer’s success keeps him in the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place