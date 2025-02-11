CFB analyst delivers verdict on Arch Manning’s $6.5 Million NIL valuation after latest Red Bull deal

The college football world can't wait for Arch Manning to take over as starting quarterback for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns in 2025. Arch is one of the most hyped-up players for the 2025 college football season, due to his legendary last name and his football skills.

While his on-field skills are in the spotlight, his NIL valuations off the field are skyrocketing, making him one of the richest in the college football world.

The Texas quarterback has a NIL valuation of $6.5 million (via On3), following his latest deal with Redbull, his participation in the EA CFB 25 game and much more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Monday, CFB analyst Adam Breneman offered his insight on the hype train surrounding Manning, which is contributing to the massive wealth.

Trending

"The word hype in the name Arch Manning will forever be intertwined in sports, but we can get a much better understanding of really the type of hype around Arch Manning by looking at his nil valuation at different times during his career," the analyst said.

"Some would argue the increase is from increased exposure. Don't get me wrong. He was great in the College of all 25 ads. He's been great at press conferences, but I think the fact that he balled out on the field in every game we've seen him is a big factor in the boost his nil valuation play on the field means more money off of it. It's all about how you ball out, and Arch Manning has done exactly that this season."

Expand Tweet

Cooper Manning believes Arch Manning needs to struggle to succeed

The Manning family is one of the most respected ones in the football world, and that's not just for their on-field success but also for their off-field demeanor.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Arch Manning's dad, Cooper, humbly said that his son needs to struggle a little bit to succeed as a player.

"I think having your children struggle with some things is good," Cooper said. "I mean yeah, it's frustrating not to play. Did he love it? No. Was it probably good for him in the long run? Yes, Arch is going to have plenty more of those."

Manning is expected to take on the role of Texas' starting quarterback in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback