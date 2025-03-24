CFB analyst makes stance clear on the possibility of Giants drafting Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders

Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is projected to go to the Tenessee Titans as the no.1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which leaves both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as viable options for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

While many analysts believed the Giants should draft Shedeur Sanders to end their quarterback search, the narrative might have changed after Jameis Winston signed his $8 million deal with the franchise, reducing the Giants' quarterback urgency.

Talking about the potential choice between the two Colorado stars, analyst Kay Adams shared her views on the situation.

"If they're not totally sold 100% on Shedeur, I like it. Take the best player on the board. ... If you don't feel like there's a lot of separation between Shedeur and some of the others, I don't know it might be worth it, right?" Adams said. "So, if they draft a quarterback high and do not nail the pick, it could set them back years. We don't want to see that happen."

"You don't want to talk yourself into drafting a quarterback that high, you want to fall in love. I like that the Giants have options, rebuild, Malik Nabers, Travis Hunter, you bought Jameis there, I like where it's trending in New York. The NFL and sports are just better when New York is relevant and good, and they haven't been."

Deion Sanders weighs in on Travis Hunter's future as a 2-way player

Whether Travis Hunter will be able to play on both sides of the ball as he did in college as he moves to the NFL remains a big question.

While some players and analysts don't believe it's a good idea, Hunter and his coach, Deion Sanders, have reaffirmed their belief in the Colorado star's abilities as a two-way player.

Earlier, Coach Prime even warned the teams not to draft Hunter if they don't intend to allow him to play both sides.

Talking about the situation during Colorado's Pro Day with the NFL Network, Sanders said:

“He doesn’t know any other way, what else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field?."

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26.

