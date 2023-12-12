Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are no longer a couple. They announced their separation in a statement a week ago, parting ways mutually as friends. But it looks like the college football fans won't spare Coach Prime just yet.

Edmonds took to social media to post a stunning video where she is seen preparing for Christmas. In the video, she is wearing a gorgeous green dress while decorating her Christmas tree. Fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post to heavily troll Sanders.

Here is the video that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds shared on Instagram, keeping in mind the holiday spirit.

“Focusing on my joy this Christmas. Just put the finishing touches on my tree and my Christmas house tour is coming on my YouTube channel next week. I can't wait for you to see how I have decorated for the holidays,” the 56-year-old wrote in the caption.

Fans took the opportunity to troll Deion Sanders in relation to the couple's recent breakup. A fan said:

“Deion was tripping letting that go.”

Another fan chimed in:

“She’s definitely not home crying over him.”

This fan sent an advice:

“Stay focused on you.”

Another fan burst out into prayer after watching the video:

“May God protect you, heal you & favor you for the right person.”

This fan thinks Edmonds is headed in the right direction:

“Yes! You are headed in the right direction of getting all the joy you deserve.”

Another fan wants Coach Prime's ex-fiancée to stay focused:

“Stay focused. Nice Christmas tree.”

Another fan sent some advice to Sanders:

“Respectfully: Coach get your queen.”

Another fan took a dig at Edmonds herself:

“We get it you are happy lol.”

The film and TV producer was Coach Prime's partner for more than a decade. Here is a look at what has transpired in their breakup saga so far.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' split saga

Tracey Edmonds announced her split with Deion Sanders in a statement on Instagram. In it, the ex-couple jointly announced that they were parting ways as friends and thanked the fans for being with them throughout their joint journey of 12 years.

The former host of 'Extra' later clarified that it was her decision to split from the NFL legend as she wanted to focus on herself and her family. She also took a veiled dig at her former partner, with whom she has been engaged since 2019.

Edmonds said that she was working on a future where she would be valued and treated with honesty.

