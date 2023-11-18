Just when you think there's nothing surprising remaining in the Michigan in-person sign-stealing scandal, another mysterious portal is opened.

The latest revelation is stranger than fiction. A Yahoo Sports report indicates that a Michigan booster named 'Uncle T' helped to finance and facilitate the sign-stealing network headed by staffer Connor Stalions.

According to the Yahoo Sports reporter, Ross Dellenger, the Wolverines linebackers coach, Chris Partridge, even tried to destroy computer evidence of the conspiracy after the revelations began.

“Chris Partridge is not believed to have known the extent of the in-person scouting scheme before Yahoo Sports originally reported the story last month. But NCAA evidence points to him destroying a computer or at least computer files documenting the in-person scouting scheme,” Ross Dellenger tweeted.

The Wolverines released a statement on the employment status of Partridge after the news broke on Friday.

“Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach,” the statement said.

CFB fans on X were equally incensed and amused at the revelations of 'Uncle T's' involvement in the sign-stealing matter.

How the sign-stealing case against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh unfolded

The Wolverines got the news about coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension while traveling to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The team immediately filed a temporary restraining order but the motion for an immediate hearing was declined. A hearing date for this Friday was set as offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took charge.

The two parties were scheduled to meet at the Washtenaw County courthouse. But on Thursday, the Big Ten and the Wolverines announced that a resolution had been reached between the two parties.

Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of his three-game ban. He will miss the highly-anticipated season-ending clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the matter will not be resolved in a courtroom after all.

“The conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations,” Michigan said in a statement. “The university continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

The Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal has enough material for an explosive television documentary and somehow, it seems to just get more sordid with each new revelation.

With Jim Harbaugh not fighting back anymore, the eyes of the CFB fraternity turn to the end of the season. They will now look at how the Michigan Wolverines will perform without their controversial coach on the sidelines.