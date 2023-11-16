In the absence of the suspended Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore led the Michigan Wolverines to a 24-15 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions in an epic clash in Week 11 of college football action.

Moore was poached from Central Michigan, where he was an assistant, by Jim Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines' tight ends in 2018. He became the offensive line coach in 2020 and an offensive coordinator soon after.

After the win, Moore dropped F-bombs liberally during his postgame news conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I want to thank the Lord, I want to thank Coach Harbaugh," Moore said. "I f--king love you, man. I love the sh-t out of you, man.

"We did this for you, for the university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f--king guys, right. These guys right here, man. These guys did it."

During Tuesday's weekly news conference, Moore said he had to apologize to his mother for his expletive-laden interview.

“My mom called me right after. I thoroughly apologized,” Moore said. “But she understood the moment, what was going on throughout the week, so she forgave me pretty quick.”

Expand Tweet

How Sherrone Moore took charge in dramatic fashion

Amid coach Harbaugh's suspension, Sherrone Moore's ascension was not a sure thing even during the Michigan Wolverines' game day, and it was a close run thing.

Moore had no idea whether Jim Harbaugh would be cleared to coach against Penn State even after arriving at the Stadium. He elaborated in his news conference after the game.

"We were ready at any point that it could happen, it couldn't happen," Moore said. "We were just prepared to adjust however we needed to."

A judge in Ann Arbor did not uphold the temporary restraining order that would have allowed Jim Harbaugh to take charge of the Penn State matchup, and Sherrone Moore was suddenly the man at the forefront.

According to ESPN, Harbaugh had a hotel room booked 20 minutes from the Beaver Stadium and was ready to travel to the game if the restraining order was granted.

Moore revealed the team's emotions when the bad news came in 90 minutes before the game.

"This was a tournament game for us, a playoff game for us, so we knew we had to do whatever we needed to do to win," Moore said. "It's been a crazy 24 hours, but at the same time, our team is built for this, our staff is built for this. We're all built for it."

Sherrone Moore will be in charge of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 AP, No. 3 CFP) during a critical period that could either make or break the team's ambitions for the season.