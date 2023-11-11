6 hysterical Jim Harbaugh memes after Big Ten suspension that are cracking up the internet

On Friday, the Big Ten announced that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 college football regular season. The 59-year-old will serve a three-game suspension amid a sign-stealing scandal.

A few hours after Harbaugh's suspension was announced by the conference, Michigan requested a temporary restraining order in Washtenaw County Trial Court. However, Harbaugh was not granted a temporary restraining order in time to coach the team for the game against the Penn State Nitty Lions on Saturday.

Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines for the Wolverines during their important matchups against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. As per reports, Michigan's offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as the acting head coach if Harbaugh's suspension is upheld.

The Wolverines have had an excellent run in the Big Ten this season and are joint-top of the division with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan has a strong chance of reaching the college football playoffs but it remains to be seen whether Harbaugh's absence in the next three games will affect the team.

A look at some of the best Jim Harbaugh memes after his Big Ten suspension

After Jim Harbaugh's suspension was announced, fans took to social media to express their views. Some were brutal while others seemed to take a cheeky dig at the Michigan Wolverines head coach.

Here are some of the best memes on Harbaugh's suspension:

#1. Big Ten pulling Harbaugh's team away from the CFP

With just a few games remaining in the season, Harbaugh's suspension might derail Michigan's chances of reaching the college football playoffs.

#2. Fans suggest Michigan might start its own conference with cheating

The Wolverines appealed against Harbaugh's suspension but it seems like their restraining order wasn't enough.

#3. Michigan compared with Houston Astros' cheating scandal

Some fans likened Michigan's cheating scandal to the Houston Astros when they won the World Series in 2017.

#4. Big Ten rivals wasting no time in mocking Michigan

Penn State fans were quick to mock Michigan using Spongebob references following Harbaugh's suspension.

#5. A scandal that has put Harbaugh in hot water

Despite a suspension, the extent of Harbaugh's penalty is yet to be revealed.

#6. Could Harbaugh still coach Michigan in disguise?

Fans hilariously hinted that Jim Harbuagh could still get on the sidelines to coach the Wolverines by wearing a disguise and changing his name.

