Shannon Sharpe has a blunt take on Jim Harbaugh's recent comments, claiming "Americans don't like cheaters"

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe vehemently answered Jim Hargbaugh's suggestion that the Michigan Wolverines should be considered America's Team concerning college football.

Here's what the analyst, Sharpe had to say regarding Harbaugh's comments:

"Michigan ain’t America’s team. Americans don’t like cheaters. They want to believe in fair play, where the better team wins because of skill, not rule-breaking. He further questioned Harbaugh’s likability beyond the Michigan fan base, blaming him for the situation: You created this. I feel bad for the kids, but also for others who faced unfair disadvantages due to your actions.”

What was Shannon Sharpe reacting to? What did Jim Harbaugh say?

The embattled Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh, has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season by the Big Ten for his staff's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal. He had a press conference on Monday that raised more than a few eyebrows. Shannon Sharpe specifically referred to the comments made by the coach.

Here's what Harbaugh had said:

"Just the perseverance and the stalwartness of these guys, watching [the game] I would have to say to everybody: That's got to be America's team, America loves a team that beats the odds and adversity and overcomes what the naysayers, critics and so-called experts think. That's my favorite kind of team. Watching from that view on television, it was violent. People get to see what I see every day from these players and coaches."

Also, seemingly hoping to add fire to the controversy, the coach said this regarding his suspension by the Big Ten:

"I'm just looking for that opportunity for due process. [I'm] not looking for special treatment or [for] a popularity contest. I'm just looking for the merit of what the case is."

We are guessing Shannon Sharpe would also disagree with that statement.

What is the Michigan sign-stealing scandal?

Sign-stealing in the context of a game isn't prohibited by the NCAA, and is considered part of the game. However, premeditated and coordinated sign-stealing ahead of games is considered an important offense. That's exactly what the Big Ten and the NCAA claim that Michigan analyst Connor Stalions did.

Stalions has since left the school and claims that no one else on the Wolverines staff knew about it. Nonetheless, the NCAA allows for coaches to be reprimanded for allowing such situations to arise on their staff. The Big Ten acted preventively and suspended Harbaugh before the NCAA stepped in directly.