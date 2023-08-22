Why did Michigan suspend Jim Harbaugh? Coach to serve Wolverines' self-imposed ban for 3 games

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football's 2023 season has taken a surprising turn. The University of Michigan football team decided to take matters into its own hands and announced that head coach Harbaugh would be suspended for three games.

This choice comes after tense discussions between the institution and the NCAA over the sanctions for alleged recruiting infractions.

At first, it appeared that Harbaugh would be suspended by the NCAA for four games as part of the continuing investigation into recruiting violations. This alleged agreement was abruptly terminated, which prompted Michigan to take separate action.

Josh Henschke of Rivals broke the news that Jim Harbaugh would miss the first three non-conference contests for the Wolverines in 2023.

Harbaugh will be able to coach during the week during this ban but won't be able to take part in any games. The report stated:

"The suspension will run through the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule, with Harbaugh set to return for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers,"

The three games in question include matchups against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green.

The Jim Harbaugh suspension news comes as a shocker

Allegations that Jim Harbaugh misled investigators about his behavior when recruiting are at the heart of the alleged infractions that launched the probe. One episode, in particular, caught people's attention since it featured Harbaugh allegedly buying supper for a recruit.

The NCAA, however, emphasized that the case was related to "impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities, not minor infractions."

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities -- not a cheeseburger," explained Derrick Crawford.

The NCAA vice-president of hearing operations, as quoted in a statement, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts before accepting. The COI may also reject a negotiated resolution if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable."

Jim Harbaugh's suspension raises eyebrows, a week before the college football season

Concerns regarding the timing of a decision had been raised by the NCAA's participation in the matter. It was expected that no decision would be made until at least 2024, making the process protracted and unclear.

It appears Michigan wants to keep control of the penalty for its head coach, given that the institution is currently taking aggressive measures to resolve the matter.

The NCAA's position on this topic is still up for question, but Jim Harbaugh won't be coaching for the first few games of the 2023 season.

The Wolverines' performance during this time will be extensively monitored by both fans and pundits to determine how the suspension of their coach has affected the squad.

