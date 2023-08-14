Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had the NCAA investigation into his conduct hanging over him for ages now. At one time, a resolution seemed to have been reached, but that changed abruptly during the weekend.

The NCAA-mandated dead periods during the peak of the pandemic where programs weren't allowed to recruit or take part in any activities related to recruitment.

Harbaugh was accused of impermissible contact with recruits during this dead period and of providing false or misleading information regarding the incidences.

He was accused of four level II violations, which, according to the NCAA, are, "less than substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage."

Jim Harbaugh's issue has been vastly confusing. At first, he was banned for four games, and then on Saturday, that was overturned. His rumored settlement brought an uproar from football fans, who slated the lenient nature of the punishment.

The original deal was apparently a negotiated resolution between Harbaugh and the NCAA's Committee of Infractions. When that deal fell through, it appears as if Harbaugh will coach the whole season after all.

His attorney, Tom Mars, had spoken about the issue when rumors of a deal with the NCAA broke.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Mars said. "At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter."

According to Yahoo Sports, the issue could drag on into next year's offseason and will be referred back to the Committee on Infractions then.

Jim Harbaugh led the team to the Big Ten championship, the second consecutive one and a College Football Playoff appearance where Michigan lost to TCU last season.

College football fans were not best pleased with the news, and they piled on Harbaugh on Twitter.

Jim Harbaugh's many controversies

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to controversy, and his nine years as the Michigan head coach have brought lots of incidences.

Last year, Harbaugh found himself in hot water due to his comments on abortion:

“(The) right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”

His commitment to the program has also not been as rocksteady as some fans would like. At the end of last season, he was in talks to take over as the coach of the Carolina Panthers. The season before that, he was in talks with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to controversy, and he likely will deal with the latest setback the same way he always has, by winning.