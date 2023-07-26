Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will potentially miss some time this season due to recruiting violations. It is to the point that he is expecting to be suspended for four games at the beginning of the 2023 college football season.

Last year, the NCAA gave Michigan the heads up that there were four Level II violations, which included meeting with two recruits during the COVID dead period. The NCAA defines Level II violations as "less than substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage."

People took to Twitter to react to the news, and many people stated that the NCAA is overstepping with this suspension, whether they were fans of the Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh or not. Below are some of the responses to the news.

TMB🤌🏻 @tmb237 I despise Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh with every fiber of my being. That being said there is no way in hell a coach in the SEC would be suspended for buying a kid a hamburger. The NCAA is a corrupt joke of an organization.

Athens Steve @rainy_steve @tmb237 He was suspended for lying to and misleading the NCAA for like 6 months on like 10+ different occasions.

Zachariah @ZachHeath6 @tmb237 Respect. Even our biggest enemy/rival can see this suspension is just for show. They want to show how big theirs is in this situation but god forbid and SEC team does something 10x worse and nothing happens.

SBS Michigan @sbs_michigan @tmb237 Lies we’re not told in this tweet

Kevin @wayne12s @tmb237 It’s a joke at this point.

BlueinOhio @bosley_rich @tmb237 Nope . Had he just told the truth he gets a slap on the hand . He’s suspended for lying to them. You can pay players and get a slap on the hand . However if you pay players and lie about you are going down . It’s all about telling the truth . Teams report violations all the time.

MDBuckeye @saevel25 @tmb237 Suspended for lying. Tressel would not have had to quit if he hadn’t lied to the NCAA. The rule is, no matter how small the issue, don’t lie.

JDC37 @jdccentral37 @tmb237 Bruce Pearl was fired and got a show cause for a cookout (lied about it to investigators as did Harbaugh) kid ended up at OSU also BTW lol. Check your stuff.

Bob @bste3691 @tmb237 I always said publicly Meyer & Tressel got raw deals. Of course they lost jobs, Harbaugh won't lose a job. But a cheeseburger to a hungry kid? While Tennessee has yrs long systemic cheating and let's be honest, SEC culture is banana republic stuff.

Is the NCAA right to suspend Jim Harbaugh to begin the season?

By the letter of the law, the NCAA is well within its right to suspend Jim Harbaugh and whomever else it deems fit. The program is expected to be one of the top teams in contention for the College Football Playoff and the national championship this season. The Wolverines begin the season with four home games as they take on the East Carolina Pirates, UNLV Rebels, Bowling Green Falcons and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Jim Harbaugh is being accused of providing either false or misleading information during an investigation into the recruiting violations. This is viewed as a Level I violation, and with the negotiations going on about a punishment, Harbaugh has refused to sign any documentation stating he was lying during the first meeting.

Instead of lying, Harbaugh has claimed he did not remember the events. Because of this, the NCAA is going to punish him more severely than if they believed he was telling the truth.

This is something that could have easily been avoided, but it feels like the NCAA wanted to make an example out of the Wolverines. We obviously were not in the room of the initial meeting and maybe Harbaugh was coming off with some lying tendencies. The NCAA would not just make a baseless claim like that without some indication.

Whether or not Harbaugh is on the sidelines for the Michigan Wolverines should not matter in terms of the win-loss record as anything but a 4-0 start would be a massive disappointment. Do you believe the NCAA is being too strict on Harbaugh's punishment?

