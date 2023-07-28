Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at the 2023 Big Ten Media Days on Thursday and broached the subject of his potential suspension. He knew this was going to be asked, but could not provide a comment due to it being an ongoing investigation.

He said (h/t 247 Sports):

"As you probably already know, I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation. I'm with you: I'd love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about it."

Right now, things are looking hairy for the Michigan Wolverines about suspensions and discipline before the season kicks off.

Their season begins at home on September 9 against the East Carolina Pirates at noon eastern. What should we be expecting going forward out of this situation?

Why is Jim Harbaugh potentially being suspended?

Jim Harbaugh is expecting to be suspended for four games due to misremembering or lying about the recruiting violations to an NCAA official.

However, Jim Harbaugh is not the only person dealing with the issue, according to the Yahoo report, as offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome are also expected to be handed short suspensions.

The NCAA delivered a Notice of Allegations to Michigan University back in January. Their findings included four Level II violations and one Level I violation which included contacting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and using an analyst on the field as a coach.

Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel stated earlier in the week that the program is cooperating with the NCAA. Jim Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, also provided a short statement while declining to comment on the investigation.

He said:

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter."

That is all that we can expect to be hearing at this point as we wait to hear of the actual punishments.

Who does Michigan face the first four games of the season?

If the NCAA does suspend Harbaugh for the four games that he is expecting, there should be no big worries in terms of the team's record. They have four home games to begin the season as they face the East Carolina Pirates, UNLV Rebels, Bowling Green Falcons and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

With or without Harbaugh, the Michigan Wolverines should wind up winning all four games as a top-five team this season.