"Easy to say when you are not the one giving birth" - NFL fans slam Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for striking anti-abortion comments

Jim Harbaugh made trending headlines for discussing a surefire divisive topic in the United States: abortion. The former NFL player, former NFL coach, and current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines gave his two cents on the matter. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh commented on abortion, saying:

“[The] right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Detroit Free Press @freep Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Have the courage to let the unborn be born rssfeeds.freep.com/~/703221884/0/…

Accordingly, NFL and college football Twitter had its own thoughts on his opinions:

The Monster @boris3324 @freep Which is easy to say when you are not the one giving birth. @freep Which is easy to say when you are not the one giving birth. https://t.co/SmW03si3xM

Lmh @Lmh34622047 @freep ...so Jim Harbaugh thinks a 10 year old rape victims should be forced to carry a baby? @freep ...so Jim Harbaugh thinks a 10 year old rape victims should be forced to carry a baby?

Darryn M. Briggs @darryn_briggs



Every American citizen has the right to their beliefs.



Every other citizen has the right to their opinion once they're espoused.



So should mothers with ectopic pregnancies show the "courage" to die, coach? @freep I'd never say any issue is a "stick to sports" issue.Every American citizen has the right to their beliefs.Every other citizen has the right to their opinion once they're espoused.So should mothers with ectopic pregnancies show the "courage" to die, coach? @freep I'd never say any issue is a "stick to sports" issue.Every American citizen has the right to their beliefs.Every other citizen has the right to their opinion once they're espoused.So should mothers with ectopic pregnancies show the "courage" to die, coach?

James Mackinnon @JAMackinn @freep I'll just wait here for all the folks that like to tell sports people to "stay in their lane." @freep I'll just wait here for all the folks that like to tell sports people to "stay in their lane."

Julia A. Pulver, MSN, RN, CCM @VotePulver @freep Hey Jim, over your coaching career, how many of your players have benefited from their sexual partners abortions & how many sacrificed their promising football careers, dropped out of college & started working two minimum wage jobs to support that baby? #MenBenefitFromAbortionToo @freep Hey Jim, over your coaching career, how many of your players have benefited from their sexual partners abortions & how many sacrificed their promising football careers, dropped out of college & started working two minimum wage jobs to support that baby? #MenBenefitFromAbortionToo

According to the CDC, in 2020, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. was 23.8 per 100,000 live births. This increases for women over 40, and non-Hispanic Black women as a group had a higher maternal mortality rate.

M. Gilbërt @the_gilbert_313 @freep When he can give birth he can have a say in it. @freep When he can give birth he can have a say in it.

Julious @drempnd @freep Not a JH fan and also generally pro choice, however why are people bashing him for his deep personal beliefs? Ridiculous and petty @freep Not a JH fan and also generally pro choice, however why are people bashing him for his deep personal beliefs? Ridiculous and petty

Christine @ChrisBrenWeiss @freep Oh yay, I was really hoping and praying to know how a college football coach feels about forced childbirth @freep Oh yay, I was really hoping and praying to know how a college football coach feels about forced childbirth

Yambo @MGoBlueCollar @LawrencCLE @freep I love em for being honest. He has marched at BLM protests with his players.. he was also involved with aclu to fight for affordable low income law representation. He follows what he believes not a party. I respect it. He is his genuine self at all times. @LawrencCLE @freep I love em for being honest. He has marched at BLM protests with his players.. he was also involved with aclu to fight for affordable low income law representation. He follows what he believes not a party. I respect it. He is his genuine self at all times.

Jim Harbaugh indicated he will not chase another NFL head coaching job

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he would not pursue another NFL head coaching job. His statement came after he could not reach an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings to replace Mike Zimmer.

Harbaugh rocketed up the coaching ranks when he jumped from the lower divisions to coach Andrew Luck at Stanford University. He would parlay his success at Stanford into coaching Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, he coached against his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl.

The former 49ers coach recently invited Kaepernick to the Michigan Spring Game to showcase his abilities for NFL scouts in attendance. Now fully committed to his alma mater, it looks like Harbaugh will be staying with the Wolverines in pursuit of a national title.

