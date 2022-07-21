"Easy to say when you are not the one giving birth" - NFL fans slam Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for striking anti-abortion comments

Jim Harbaugh made trending headlines for discussing a surefire divisive topic in the United States: abortion. The former NFL player, former NFL coach, and current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines gave his two cents on the matter. According to the Detroit Catholic publication, Harbaugh commented on abortion, saying:
“[The] right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”
Accordingly, NFL and college football Twitter had its own thoughts on his opinions:
According to the CDC, in 2020, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. was 23.8 per 100,000 live births. This increases for women over 40, and non-Hispanic Black women as a group had a higher maternal mortality rate.
Jim Harbaugh indicated he will not chase another NFL head coaching job
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he would not pursue another NFL head coaching job. His statement came after he could not reach an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings to replace Mike Zimmer.
Harbaugh rocketed up the coaching ranks when he jumped from the lower divisions to coach Andrew Luck at Stanford University. He would parlay his success at Stanford into coaching Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, he coached against his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl.
The former 49ers coach recently invited Kaepernick to the Michigan Spring Game to showcase his abilities for NFL scouts in attendance. Now fully committed to his alma mater, it looks like Harbaugh will be staying with the Wolverines in pursuit of a national title.