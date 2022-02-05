Will Jim Harbaugh interview for a HC job in the NFL? Coach reveals plans for future

It looks like current Michigan head coach and former NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh will not be getting another opportunity to coach at the professional level, nor will he seek one out.

Harbaugh had no problem letting everyone know he wanted to leave Michigan for another head coaching stint in the NFL. The former NFL quarterback was a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching vacancy, but the team ultimately decided to go with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

When the Vikings didn’t offer Harbaugh the job, he let Michigan know he wouldn’t be looking for NFL jobs again, stating that "this will not be a reoccurring theme every year." as reported in a piece by Mitch Albom for the Detroit Free Press.

“I called Warde [Manuel, the Michigan athletic director] and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, 'OK then. That’s what I want to do.’ And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one-time thing.”

Albom further stated in his article that Harbaugh's heart is with the Wolverines.

“In a nutshell, I love Michigan,” he explained in a phone call to me Thursday evening. “I love every player. I love every family.” Harbaugh said.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also reported on the news via Twitter.

"Still-#Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells @Mitch Albom "this is the last time” he’ll chase an NFL job while admitting the Vikings weren’t as enthusiastic about him as he was about them. Minnesota ultimately chose Kevin O’Connell."

Jim Harbaugh's career with the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh was seemingly in line to get another crack at the NFL, but that looks to have been put on ice. Although he won't be returning to the league next season, Harbaugh had a good run with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 during his time in the NFL. In his four seasons with the 49ers, Harbaugh had an impressive career record of 49-22-1, including the post season.

Harbaugh led the 49ers to the playoffs in three out of his four seasons as head coach. In his first season, he took the 49ers to the NFC Championship game, and in his second season, they went to the Super Bowl. After a 8-8 season in 2014 in which the 49ers didn't make the playoffs for the first time under Harbaugh, owner Jed York decided to move on from the head coach.

Jim Harbaugh's career with Michigan

After being let go from the 49ers in 2014, Harbaugh was introduced as the Michigan Wolerines' head coach on December 30th, 2014. In his seven seasons as head coach, Harbaugh has amassed a 61-24 record. He was also recently named The Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year in 2021.

2021 was also the season in which he led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten Football Championship since 2004, simultaneously booking a College Football Playoff berth. With this, he also became the first head coach in history to reach both the College Football Playoff and the NFL Playoffs.

