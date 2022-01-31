"Apparently Rams are immune to delay of game" - NFL games call out multiple shocking calls by refs during NFC title game 

We've just made it through another weekend of playoff football, so, for some NFL fans, that means another weekend of the refs not doing their jobs to the best of their abilities.

It seems like almost every playoff game this postseason has had some controversy or, at least, a few questionable calls or non-calls by the referees. In yesterday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, there were a lot of no calls from the officials. One fan even tweeted as much, stating the Rams were immune to penalties yesterday.

YNWA @CTDesi_inCHI Apparently the rams are immune to delay of game? Apparently the rams are immune to delay of game?

But the Rams seemed to have gotten away with multiple delay of game penalties that were never called. Even Troy Aikman pointed it out on the broadcast.

Brian Murphy @knbrmurph Aikman pointing out refs letting :00 go on play clock for Rams multiple times ... a game of half-seconds, sports fans #49ers Aikman pointing out refs letting :00 go on play clock for Rams multiple times ... a game of half-seconds, sports fans #49ers

Refs failed to acknowledge several delay of game penalties on Rams

Throughout yesterday's game, there were multiple delay of game penalties that should have been called on the Rams. Here is an example from the fourth quarter.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith The weekly example of NFL officials not calling delay of game The weekly example of NFL officials not calling delay of game https://t.co/5G6rIm97d8

Here's another time in the game, when the score was tied 17-17, where the Rams weren't called for a delay of game penalty as you can see the play clock at 0.

WakeUpFromtheProgramming @WakeUpRobots #Cheating #Penalty #DelayOfGame

3rd and most blatant 'delay of game' so far, and none called on the 3rd and most blatant 'delay of game' so far, and none called on the #Rams #Cheating #Penalty #DelayOfGame3rd and most blatant 'delay of game' so far, and none called on the #Rams https://t.co/V6kBas7gni

Here's one more time the Rams got away with a delay of game penalty.

Now when fans usually blame things on refs, everyone calls it an excuse. When there are multiple blatant penalties that haven't been called, it's tough not to become displeased with the referees.

Other questionable calls by refs this postseason

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

One of the worst calls during the 2022 NFL playoffs was Joe Burrow's touchdown pass against the Raiders when the whistle was blown and the play should have been ruled dead.

The ref thought Burrow stepped out of bounds, causing him to blow the whistle which, by rule the play, should have been dead, but Burrow threw the ball for a touchdown that the refs allowed because, when they reviewed the play, they said Burrow didn't step out. That's not how the rules are.

Bad Sports Refs @BadSportsRefs



At least they got the call right eventually Joe Burrow was clearly in bounds here and they blew the whistle 🤦‍♂️At least they got the call right eventually #LVvsCIN Joe Burrow was clearly in bounds here and they blew the whistle 🤦‍♂️ At least they got the call right eventually #LVvsCIN https://t.co/AgI7XkdMj5

Who could forget the terrible unnecessary roughness call on Eagles defensive end Darek Barnett for tapping Tom Brady?

Sports Fan 34 @8RIPKobe241

1. Tom Brady

2. Derek Barnett history of dumb penalties.



#TBvsPHI #FlyEaglesFly #GoBucs

I feel like this was called for two reasons.1. Tom Brady2. Derek Barnett history of dumb penalties. I feel like this was called for two reasons.1. Tom Brady2. Derek Barnett history of dumb penalties.#TBvsPHI #FlyEaglesFly #GoBucs https://t.co/C0HjrIEZnf

Referee crew for 2022 Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Ahead of the biggest game of the year, the NFL wants to ensure it has the best crew officiating the Super Bowl. The crew will be led by referee Ron Torbert. The umpire will be Bryan Neale, and the judges will be Carl Johnson, Rick Patterson, Derick Bowers, Keith Washington, and Scott Helverson. The replay official will be Roddy Ames.

