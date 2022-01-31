"Apparently Rams are immune to delay of game" - NFL games call out multiple shocking calls by refs during NFC title game 

We've just made it through another weekend of playoff football, so, for some NFL fans, that means another weekend of the refs not doing their jobs to the best of their abilities.
It seems like almost every playoff game this postseason has had some controversy or, at least, a few questionable calls or non-calls by the referees. In yesterday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, there were a lot of no calls from the officials. One fan even tweeted as much, stating the Rams were immune to penalties yesterday.
But the Rams seemed to have gotten away with multiple delay of game penalties that were never called. Even Troy Aikman pointed it out on the broadcast.
Refs failed to acknowledge several delay of game penalties on Rams
Throughout yesterday's game, there were multiple delay of game penalties that should have been called on the Rams. Here is an example from the fourth quarter.
Here's another time in the game, when the score was tied 17-17, where the Rams weren't called for a delay of game penalty as you can see the play clock at 0.
Here's one more time the Rams got away with a delay of game penalty.
Now when fans usually blame things on refs, everyone calls it an excuse. When there are multiple blatant penalties that haven't been called, it's tough not to become displeased with the referees.
Other questionable calls by refs this postseason
One of the worst calls during the 2022 NFL playoffs was Joe Burrow's touchdown pass against the Raiders when the whistle was blown and the play should have been ruled dead.
The ref thought Burrow stepped out of bounds, causing him to blow the whistle which, by rule the play, should have been dead, but Burrow threw the ball for a touchdown that the refs allowed because, when they reviewed the play, they said Burrow didn't step out. That's not how the rules are.
Who could forget the terrible unnecessary roughness call on Eagles defensive end Darek Barnett for tapping Tom Brady?
Referee crew for 2022 Super Bowl
Ahead of the biggest game of the year, the NFL wants to ensure it has the best crew officiating the Super Bowl. The crew will be led by referee Ron Torbert. The umpire will be Bryan Neale, and the judges will be Carl Johnson, Rick Patterson, Derick Bowers, Keith Washington, and Scott Helverson. The replay official will be Roddy Ames.