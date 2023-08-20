$40 million snub for two Pac-12 schools in the recent ACC expansion board meeting amid rumors of conference's dissolution: Reports

The ACC option is increasingly becoming less likely to work out for the two Pac-12 schools, Stanford and Cal. Efforts have been made towards this end since the recent Pac-12 apocalypse that saw only four schools left behind.

Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State need a solution to their current predicament, and quickly.

While Oregon State and Washington State seem to be ready to work hand-in-hand with the Pac-12 leadership structure, Stanford and Cal are looking elsewhere. The ACC has remained the only Power 5 conference that hasn't added a new school in the ongoing conference realignment, bar the Pac-12. So, the two Pac-12 schools, Stanford and Cal, naturally drifted towards it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Although the ACC leadership is ready to bring the two Pac-12 schools on board, the voting requirement to invite them has not been met. During its last Board of Presidents meeting on Friday, the ACC had the invitation of these schools on its agenda again. But for the umpteenth time in the past couple of weeks, the voting requirement was not met.

The implications for Stanford and schools are big. For one, they will miss out on the $40 million media rights revenue of the ACC. Remember that media rights dollars played the biggest part in the unravelling of the Pac-12.

One can't also deny that the media rights money is not a contributing factor to Stanford and Cal's drift towards the ACC. This is while the other two Pac-12 schools drift towards Group of Five conferences like the American and the Mountain West.

What is the fate of the Pac-12 schools?

The decision on the fate of the remaining Pac-12 schools becomes more urgent with each passing day. It is understood that a direction must become unambiguously clear before the 2023 college football season kicks off.

The need for urgency becomes clearer when it is realized that the current Pac-12 media deal runs out by the end of this season.

In other words, with all the departing schools having a destination by the end of the 2023 season, where does that leave the four remaining?

The conference leadership brought in sports administrator Oliver Luck to evaluate its position, advantages, and opportunities going forward. Some of the theories making rounds about Luck's evaluation include a potential merger or partnership with either the Mountain West or the AAC.

Whatever happens, the next couple of days will be decisive and fans should tighten their seat belts for the exciting ride.