Stanford and Cal to ACC in limbo as CFB insider claims lack of support from board members

Two of the four remaining Pac-12 schools, Stanford and Cal, have been in the thick of rumors regarding college realignment, with many suggesting the ACC as their likely destination.

However, the latest rumors suggest the two schools' future will continue to be in limbo, as the Atlantic Coast Conference board isn't sold on the idea of the two programs.

With eight of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 leaving, the remaining four teams are in a unique spot where they could band together or look to the ACC.

The Atlantic Coast Conference held a meeting regarding adding Stanford and Cal, and according to CFB reporter Jason Scheer, the ACC doesn't have the support to add the two teams.

Jason Scheer @jasonscheer The ACC held a meeting tonight regarding Stanford and Cal. As of now, it does not have the support needed and there won’t be a vote until it does. Currently it looks unlikely Cal and Stanford will be added.

With Cal and Stanford unlikely to be added to the ACC, it's uncertain what that means for their future at this time.

Cal and Stanford both eye potential move from Pac-12

After eight of the 12 teams left the Pac-12, Cal and Stanford released statements, and both have expressed interest in an exit from the conference.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," Stanford's statement said.

California, meanwhile, said it would not watch from the sidelines and be active in figuring out its next step.

"We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together (we) are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our international values," the Cal statement said.

Although the ACC doesn't have support for Cal and Stanford right now, perhaps something will change. But, for now, both schools will likely start to talk to other conferences.

What other conferences are interested in Stanford and Cal?

The ACC looked like the likeliest landing spot for Stanford and Cal, so the conference being unsure in its pursuit puts the schools in a tough place.

The Southeastern Conference does not need the schools, while the Big 12 has said they aren't interested. It really comes down to the Big Ten if they are interested in California and Stanford.

Should the Big Ten not be interested, perhaps Stanford and Cal look to the American Athletic Conference or remain with the Pac-12.

